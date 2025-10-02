Inspired Unveils Enhanced Gaming Solutions at G2E: Boosting Growth and Engagement — Booth #4216

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading provider of B2B gaming content and systems, is set to showcase its latest advancements at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) at the Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada, from October 7-9. The Company is excited to highlight how Inspired’s content drives opportunities and success for operators across its diverse digital and retail portfolio.

One of the highlights includes Inspired’s proven Hybrid Dealer® line, which innovatively combines live dealer elements with RNG efficiency. This solution eliminates the need for physical studios by utilizing CGI, green screens, and authentic footage to create a seamless, captivating experience. Inspired has launched this pioneering line with numerous operators, including BetMGM with MGM Bonus City™, Caesars Entertainment with Caesars Palace Wheel of Wins™, and more recently, FanDuel with FanDuel Tailgate Takeover™, a football-themed Hybrid Dealer game. The portfolio, customer base, and geographic reach are expanding rapidly, demonstrating strong market momentum.

Building on this momentum, Virtual Sports takes a leap forward with the unveiling of Soccer 3.6™. This new release introduces Bet Builder™ mechanics that offer customized, multi-outcome wagers, enhancing interactivity. At the same time, Inspired broadens the scope of Virtuals, with differentiated content designed for both retail and online audiences, such as Fortune Flyer™, a fast-paced, crash-inspired racing game. Fortune Flyer provides multiple betting opportunities, quicker event cycles, and a broader range of volatility.

Delivering across multiple segments, Inspired’s Valiant™ cabinet continues to outperform with fun, engaging games featuring graphics, mechanics, and math profiles specifically tailored to resonate with North American players. One of the most anticipated games on display at G2E is Jaguar Gems™, which embodies the "familiar but fresh" philosophy by taking Wild Mighty Tembo™, a player favorite, and enhancing gameplay with pseudo-persistence, a feature that maintains game state across sessions. Additionally, seasonal titles will be introduced, promising to put everyone in a festive mood.

Central to Inspired’s diverse portfolio is its omni-channel content, which ensures seamless engagement across digital and retail platforms. At G2E, the Company will showcase the breadth of its iGaming lineup, highlighting high-performing franchises, seasonal slots, and innovative features.

Among the key titles is Wolf It Up! Again™, from the popular Wolf It Up!™ franchise, which continues to grow in strength and brand appeal across North America. Seasonal titles such as Werewolf It Up! ™ (arriving in time for Halloween) and Wolf It Up! Christmas™ will also be introduced, emphasizing Inspired’s commitment to seasonal and engaging content.

In addition, another key iGaming reveal is Gold Cash Free Spins Super Wheel™, which features a new multiplayer persistence mechanic called Player Link™ (US patent application no. 63/880). This industry-first mechanic allows players on the same stake to share a single Super Wheel across all games, along with a never-before-seen bonus game, further demonstrating Inspired’s innovation in creating engaging, player-centric experiences.

Brooks Pierce, President and CEO of Inspired, said: “At this G2E, Inspired continues to demonstrate its dedication to delivering engaging, scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of operators and enhance the gaming journey for players worldwide. This is a pivotal moment as we showcase our vision for the future of gaming, focused on innovation, quality, and creating experiences that drive growth and loyalty.”

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals.

Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “will,” “would” and “project” and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired’s management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired’s control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired’s views as of any subsequent date and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the “Risk Factors” section of Inspired’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and on Inspired’s website at www.inseinc.com .

Contact:

For Investors

IR@inseinc.com

