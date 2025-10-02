Peak American Investment Advisors Promotes John Congdon to Senior Wealth Advisor

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peak American Investment Advisors is proud to announce the promotion of John Congdon to the role of Senior Wealth Advisor. This well-deserved advancement recognizes John’s dedication to excellence, his unwavering commitment to clients, and his outstanding contributions to the growth and success of the firm.

John has been a trusted member of the Peak American team for 10 years, helping clients navigate the complexities of retirement planning, investment strategies, and wealth preservation. His thoughtful approach and ability to develop tailored solutions have earned him the respect of both clients and colleagues alike.

“John is simply awesome,” said Founder and CEO, Matthew McIntyre. “He has made himself a great, trusted advisor to America’s overachievers. John is constantly learning, growing, serving, and striving for excellence as a Wealth Manager. We are proud of his promotion to Senior Wealth Manager, and we are grateful that John Congdon is a Peak American.”

As Senior Wealth Advisor, John will continue to work closely with high-net-worth individuals and families, offering personalized strategies that align with their goals, values, and long-term vision. In his expanded role, he will also mentor fellow advisors and contribute to advancing the firm’s boutique, white-glove approach to wealth management.

“I am honored to step into this role and further serve our clients at Peak American,” said Congdon. “I have no higher calling than helping families retire comfortably with the lifestyle they are looking for, through sustainable growth, reliable income, and proactive legacy planning. I look forward to continuing to build strong relationships with America’s mass affluent overachievers and delivering the white-glove level of service that Peak American is known for.”

This promotion underscores Peak American Investment Advisors’ ongoing commitment to developing talent within its team and providing clients with the highest standard of financial expertise.

About Peak American Investment Advisors

Peak American Investment Advisors serves high-net-worth clients with a focus on retirement income planning, tax strategies, estate planning, and multigenerational wealth. With a boutique, client-first approach, the firm provides customized strategies designed to give families financial peace of mind and long-term security.

Media Contact:

Tracie Jones

Director of Client Experience & Engagement

Peak American Investment Advisors

972-212-9000 | tjones@peak-team.com