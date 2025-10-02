Viral college startup Series appoints humanoid robot CMO as it takes over Harvard campus

New York, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Series, the fast-growing social networking platform, today announced the appointment of Uri, a humanoid robot, as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). It has already dominated its first campaign at Harvard University generating 1M views on social media in just 24 hours.

Uri kicked off the Series' College tour by drawing large crowds towards the Series Composite of Harvard students at Harvard Square, immediately prompting students and tourists to take photos of the 8 feet by 12 feet banner. He then handed matcha to energize and connect with students before parading the stadium stands during the Harvard versus Brown game, where roaring crowds signaled the campus-wide excitement surrounding this innovative launch.





Series CEO Nathaneo Johnson with his CMO Robot, Uri.

Nathaneo Johnson, CEO and Co-founder of Series added: “Most CMOs cost $100k - $300k a year. Ours is a fraction of that, and it gains more attention than most celebrities do in any given room. That’s marketing.”

Powered by advanced AI, lifelike movement, and natural speech, Uri as CMO will interact directly with Series users and the broader online audience. The Unitree G1 stands at 1.2 meters, boasts up to 43 degrees of freedom, advanced environmental sensing via 3D LiDAR and depth cameras, and utilizes state-of-the-art reinforcement learning for adaptive engagement. Uri showcases the potential for seamless collaboration between humans and humanoid robots, making technology-driven connections a tangible experience for Gen Z, and demonstrating a leap forward from merely automating tasks to participating in high-level strategic and creative leadership.





Series CMO Robot Uri with Sorority Sisters.

The team at Series is committed to leveraging AI and robotics to expand career opportunities for people. Since the platform’s launch, over 700,000 messages have been sent on the platform with over a 95% acceptance rate on all match suggestions. This underscoring Series’ role in driving innovative, technology-enabled networking.with





Series CMO Uri engaging live its audience.

By making robotics a core part of its growth playbook, Series is raising the stakes on how technology and human connection will intersect in the years ahead. “This move reflects our belief that robotics and AI will co-create the future of connection,” said Nathaneo Johnson. “Uri’s capabilities are far beyond novelty, which reflects the culture of constant innovation that will come to define today’s most ambitious startups.”

Media images can be found here.

About Series

Series is the social platform redefining student connection through AI and robotics. Series is building technology that bridges the digital and physical campus experience for Gen Z.

Series operates directly in iMessage, calls, and other messaging platforms., and makes introductions based on users’ warm networks. Series has processed over 700,000 messages to date and aims to build the largest and most accessible warm network - starting with student entrepreneurs. Series is hiring for a number of roles. Please visit https://series.so/ for more information or follow via LinkedIn.