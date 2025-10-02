Courage Is A Habit Unveils A Groundbreaking Report Exposing The American School Counselor Association's (ASCA) Weaponization of K-12 Mental Health Programs to Push Divisive DEI, Critical Race Theory, and Gender Ideology Agendas

NOBLESVILLE, Ind., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Courage Is A Habit (CIAH), a leading advocacy organization dedicated to protecting parental rights and American values in education, has released a comprehensive report exposing ASCA's radical infiltration into government K-12 school programs across all 50 states.

Download the report, " Violation: American School Counselor Association ".

Using ASCA's own documents, this unprecedented report reveals how the organization weaponizes school counseling under the guise of "mental health" to erode parental rights, undermine American values, and indoctrinate students with divisive ideologies . This includes promoting anti-racism rooted in Critical Race Theory (CRT), anti-American rhetoric claiming systemic oppression , and transgender ideology without parental consent ; violating Title IX, President Trump’s Executive Orders, and Constitutional protections.





"The American School Counselor Association dictates 'mental health' programs in government K-12 schools for all 50 states. Most parents are unaware that school counselors are ushering in radical political and sexual indoctrination of their children," said Alvin Lui, President of Courage Is A Habit. "This is a wake-up call: ASCA's framework infuses Marxism, DEI, and anti-American rhetoric into education while keeping secrets from parents."

Key highlights include:

“The government cannot mandate a set of behaviors, skills, or attitudes because it runs into fundamental issues of individual liberty, practical enforcement, and human nature. It is a violation of the Fifth, Tenth, and Fourteenth Amendments,” says Jennifer McWilliams, the author of this report and co-founder of Courage Is A Habit.

This report exposes the dangers of school counselors and urges parents to demand the removal of ideological indoctrination from schools to protect family autonomy and American principles. Download the report now.

Visit courageisahabit.org for tools to protect parental rights against DEI, CRT, transgenderism, and anti-American agendas in K-12 education.

About Courage Is A Habit

Courage Is A Habit equips parents to combat ideological capture in education through exposés and advocacy. For media inquiries: info@courageisahabit.org

