EMEA Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033: Portable Devices, Digital Connectivity and Decentralized Healthcare Drive Growth in Rapid Testing Solutions

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EMEA Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Glucose Testing, Cancer Marker, Coagulation Testing, Infectious Disease), by End-use (Clinics, Home), by Region (Europe, MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The EMEA point-of-care (POC) diagnostics market size was estimated at USD 14.08 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 23.13 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2033.

This market emphasizes rapid diagnostic solutions designed for near-patient testing, enabling timely clinical decisions and improved healthcare outcomes. POC diagnostics in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region span a range of applications, including infectious disease detection, cardiovascular monitoring, blood glucose testing, pregnancy screening, and other critical areas that require swift and reliable results. These solutions are increasingly utilized across hospitals, clinics, and home care settings, reducing the need for centralized laboratory testing.



The market is supported by advancements in portable devices, user-friendly testing kits, and digital connectivity that allow seamless data sharing and integration with healthcare systems. Growing demand for decentralized healthcare, along with efforts to improve diagnostic access in remote areas across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, is encouraging adoption.

Technological innovations, such as microfluidics, lateral flow assays, and molecular diagnostics at the point of care, are reshaping the landscape by enabling faster turnaround times and expanding the range of testable conditions. For instance, in June 2023, Sysmex introduced the first point-of-care antimicrobial susceptibility testing system in Europe. Using proprietary microfluidic technology, this system delivers results in as little as 30 minutes, supporting rapid identification of resistant pathogens and optimizing treatment decisions in clinical settings.

Furthermore, favorable healthcare initiatives and increased awareness of early disease detection are driving investments in POC technologies across the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. Public and private sector collaborations are strengthening diagnostic networks and accelerating the adoption of cost-effective, rapid testing solutions. The growing focus on digital health integration, supported with telemedicine and connected diagnostic platforms, is expected to further improve patient management and expand the reach of POC diagnostics in both developed and emerging markets within the region.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages136
Forecast Period2024 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$14.08 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$23.13 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate6.2%
Regions CoveredAfrica, Europe, Middle East


EMEA Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

Market Segmentation and Scope

  • Market Lineage Outlook
  • Parent Market Outlook
  • Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Analysis

  • Rising Burden of Chronic and Infectious Diseases
  • Shift Toward Decentralized Healthcare
  • Technological Advancements in POC Devices

Market Restraint Analysis

  • Regulatory and Quality Compliance Challenges
  • Limited Access in Low-Income Regions

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Pipeline Analysis

Companies Featured

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • QIAGEN
  • Danaher Corporation
  • BD (Becton Dickinson)
  • BIOMERIEUX
  • Abbott
  • Siemens Healthcare Private Limited
  • Werfen
  • Nova Biomedical
  • Trividia Health, Inc.

EMEA Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Report Segmentation

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Glucose Testing
  • Hb1Ac Testing
  • Coagulation Testing
  • Fertility/ Pregnancy
  • Infectious Disease
  • HIV POC
  • Clostridium Difficile POC
  • HBV POC
  • Pneumonia or Streptococcus Associated Infections
  • Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) POC
  • HPV POC
  • Influenza/ Flu POC
  • HCV POC
  • MRSA POC
  • TB and Drug-resistant TB POC
  • HSV POC
  • COVID-19
  • Other Infectious Diseases
  • Cardiac Markers
  • Thyroid Stimulating Hormone
  • Hematology
  • Primary Care Systems
  • Decentralized Clinical Chemistry
  • Feces
  • Lipid Testing
  • Cancer Marker
  • Blood Gas/ Electrolytes
  • Ambulatory Chemistry
  • Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing
  • Autoimmune Diseases
  • Urinalysis/ Nephrology

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Clinics
  • Pharmacy & Retail Clinics
  • Physician Office
  • Urgent Care Clinics
  • Hospitals
  • Home
  • Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities
  • Laboratory

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Europe
  • UK
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Denmark
  • Sweden
  • Norway
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Kuwait

