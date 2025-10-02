EMEA Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033: Portable Devices, Digital Connectivity and Decentralized Healthcare Drive Growth in Rapid Testing Solutions

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EMEA Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Glucose Testing, Cancer Marker, Coagulation Testing, Infectious Disease), by End-use (Clinics, Home), by Region (Europe, MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The EMEA point-of-care (POC) diagnostics market size was estimated at USD 14.08 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 23.13 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2033.

This market emphasizes rapid diagnostic solutions designed for near-patient testing, enabling timely clinical decisions and improved healthcare outcomes. POC diagnostics in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region span a range of applications, including infectious disease detection, cardiovascular monitoring, blood glucose testing, pregnancy screening, and other critical areas that require swift and reliable results. These solutions are increasingly utilized across hospitals, clinics, and home care settings, reducing the need for centralized laboratory testing.







The market is supported by advancements in portable devices, user-friendly testing kits, and digital connectivity that allow seamless data sharing and integration with healthcare systems. Growing demand for decentralized healthcare, along with efforts to improve diagnostic access in remote areas across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, is encouraging adoption.

Technological innovations, such as microfluidics, lateral flow assays, and molecular diagnostics at the point of care, are reshaping the landscape by enabling faster turnaround times and expanding the range of testable conditions. For instance, in June 2023, Sysmex introduced the first point-of-care antimicrobial susceptibility testing system in Europe. Using proprietary microfluidic technology, this system delivers results in as little as 30 minutes, supporting rapid identification of resistant pathogens and optimizing treatment decisions in clinical settings.



Furthermore, favorable healthcare initiatives and increased awareness of early disease detection are driving investments in POC technologies across the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. Public and private sector collaborations are strengthening diagnostic networks and accelerating the adoption of cost-effective, rapid testing solutions. The growing focus on digital health integration, supported with telemedicine and connected diagnostic platforms, is expected to further improve patient management and expand the reach of POC diagnostics in both developed and emerging markets within the region.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $14.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $23.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Africa, Europe, Middle East



EMEA Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Report Segmentation



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Glucose Testing

Hb1Ac Testing

Coagulation Testing

Fertility/ Pregnancy

Infectious Disease

HIV POC

Clostridium Difficile POC

HBV POC

Pneumonia or Streptococcus Associated Infections

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) POC

HPV POC

Influenza/ Flu POC

HCV POC

MRSA POC

TB and Drug-resistant TB POC

HSV POC

COVID-19

Other Infectious Diseases

Cardiac Markers

Thyroid Stimulating Hormone

Hematology

Primary Care Systems

Decentralized Clinical Chemistry

Feces

Lipid Testing

Cancer Marker

Blood Gas/ Electrolytes

Ambulatory Chemistry

Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing

Autoimmune Diseases

Urinalysis/ Nephrology

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Clinics

Pharmacy & Retail Clinics

Physician Office

Urgent Care Clinics

Hospitals

Home

Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

Laboratory

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Denmark

Sweden

Norway

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

