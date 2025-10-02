Europe At-home Respiratory Care Services Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033: Smart Inhalers, Connected Nebulizers and Mobile Apps Revolutionizing the Burgeoning Market

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe At-home Respiratory Care Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Therapy (Oxygen Therapy, Non-Invasive Ventilation), by Indication (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Sleep Apnea), and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe at-home respiratory care services market size was estimated at USD 15.24 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 31.15 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.42% from 2025 to 2033. Technological advancements in medical devices, such as the development of smart inhalers, connected nebulizers, and integrated mobile applications, have revolutionized traditional methods of respiratory management.







For instance, in February 2024, Aptar Pharma, a global provider of drug delivery systems and active material science solutions, launched HeroTracker Sense, an innovative digital respiratory health solution designed to convert traditional pressurized metered dose inhalers (pMDIs) into smart, connected healthcare devices. This cutting-edge technology enables real-time monitoring and data-driven management of respiratory conditions, enhancing treatment adherence and supporting more personalized patient care.



The rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases is driving the growth of at-home respiratory care services across Europe. According to a European Respiratory Society article, approximately 36.6 million people in Europe were living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in 2020, with projections indicating a rise to 49.45 million by 2050, equivalent to a 9.3% prevalence.



Conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and sleep apnea are increasingly affecting the population, requiring long-term and often continuous respiratory support. These chronic respiratory conditions significantly affect patients' daily functioning and contribute to increased pressure on national healthcare systems, particularly through elevated hospital admission rates and greater demands on healthcare resources.



Moreover, a growing elderly demographic across Europe is leading to higher incidences of chronic respiratory diseases, increasing the demand for home-based respiratory care. As per the United Nations Population Division report, the share of population aged 65 and above has significantly increased in recent years in Europe, reaching approximately 19.8% in 2023.



Furthermore, the rapid expansion of telehealth and digital health tools is transforming at-home respiratory care services in Europe. Telehealth enables remote consultations, monitoring, and clinical follow-up via digital platforms, reducing the need for physical hospital visits. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the adoption of telemedicine became integral to managing chronic respiratory patients safely at home. In the UK, the NHS launched large-scale remote monitoring initiatives between 2020 and 2023, supporting over 487,000 people at home, including those with COPD and heart failure. Home-based digital tools increased patients' access improved self-management, and lessened pressure on traditional healthcare facilities.



In addition, empowering patients through education, digital self-management tools, and patient-centered service models is influencing market growth. Initiatives across Europe aim to equip individuals and caregivers with the necessary knowledge and digital resources to effectively manage respiratory conditions at home. For instance, the NHS has invested in tele-coaching, self-care apps, and remote education modules for respiratory patients, which promote adherence and improve disease outcomes.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 123 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $15.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $31.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Europe



Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases and growing aging population

Rising telehealth and digital health adoption

Growing patient empowerment and engagement programs

Market Restraint Analysis

Safety concerns and improper usage in home settings

Economic pressures and infrastructure gaps

Business Environment Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Companies Featured

Linde Healthcare

Bastide Group

Vivisol (SOL Group)

SOS Oxygene

Air Liquide Healthcare

Europe At-Home Respiratory Care Services Market Report Segmentation



Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

Oxygen therapy

Non-invasive ventilation

Sleep apnea care

Aerosol therapy and others

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Sleep apnea (obstructive and central types)

Asthma

Post-acute respiratory failure

