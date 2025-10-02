FLY Investigation Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages Firefly Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ: FLY) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Firefly Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ: FLY) (“Firefly Aerospace”).

On September 22, 2025, Firefly Aerospace reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 – Firefly Aerospace’s initial quarterly results as a public company since its initial public offering the prior month. Specifically, Firefly Aerospace reported revenue of $15.5 million, a year-over-year decline of more than 27%, while reporting total operating expenses of $58.3 million, a year-over-year increase of more than 12%.

On this news, the price of Firefly Aerospace’s stock declined by $7.58 per share, or approximately 15.31%, from a close of $49.52 per share on September 22, 2025, to close at $41.94 on September 23, 2025.

