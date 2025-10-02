U.S. Child Care Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033: Rising Demand from Working Parents, Government Funding and Learning Technology Advancements Drive Growth

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Child Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Early Care, Early Education & Daycare, Backup Care), by Delivery Type, by Age Group, by States, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. child care market size was estimated at USD 65.15 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 109.88 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.02% from 2025 to 2033.

This growth is driven by the increased demand due to more parents returning to offices, advancements in learning technologies, and government fundings, specifically for single and working mothers. In addition, the shift in family structures, such as single-parent households, and the growing recognition of early childhood education's role in cognitive and social development are further propelling market growth.







The increasing number of single-parent and dual-income households is a significantly drives the market. These family structures often require reliable external care options due to work commitments. In single-parent households, the sole caregiver is typically employed full-time or part-time, creating a steady demand for daycare centers, preschools, and after-school programs.

Similarly, in dual-income households, both parents are busy with their careers, which limits their ability to provide full-time in-home care. This trend is further amplified by rising living costs that compel more parents to enter the workforce, as well as the growing recognition of the importance of early childhood education for cognitive and social development.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $65.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $109.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered United States



U.S. Child Care Market- Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

High demand for child care & early education

Trend of providing onsite care facilities

Initiatives by government organizations

Market Restraint Analysis

High service costs

Supply of child care services across U.S.

Qualitative Analysis: Child Care Programs for the following

Corporate Offices

Hospitals

Universities/Schools

Government Employees

Qualitative Analysis: Trends of References for Child Care Programs (Social Media, Local Newsletters, Communities, etc.)

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Regulatory & Reimbursement Scenario

Business Environmental Tools Analysis: U.S. Child Care Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

U.S. Child Care Market Report Segmentation



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

Early Care

Early Education & Early Daycare

Backup Care

Others

Delivery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

Organized Care Facilities

Home-based Settings

Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

Infants

Toddlers

Preschoolers

School-aged Children

State Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

Massachusetts

New Jersey

Connecticut

Texas

South Carolina

Georgia

Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

West

Southeast

Southwest

Midwest

Northeast

