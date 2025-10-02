Core Banking Software Market Size to Hit USD 38.21 Billion by 2032, Surging Mobile Banking and Omnichannel Platforms Aid Growth Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Core Banking Software Market was valued at USD 14.85 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 38.21 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.63% over 2025-2032.

The need for sophisticated core banking software solutions is rising sharply due to the growing necessity for centralized financial systems. Platforms that combine many services, including wealth management, loans, savings, and payments, under a unified architecture are necessary for banks. With systems, such as Sanchez Computer Associates' Profile processing up to 1,900 transactions per second (TPS) and exhibiting high-volume efficiency, real-time transaction processing and smooth data flow between branches, ATMs, mobile, and internet banking are becoming crucial.





Download PDF Sample of Core Banking Software Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8292

Key Players:

Capgemini

Finastra

FIS

Fiserv, Inc.

HCL Technologies Limited

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Mambu

Avaloq

EdgeVerve Systems (Finacle)

Backbase

nCino

Forbis

Securepaymentz

Novatti

Capital Banking Solutions

Infosys Limited

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Temenos Group

Unisys

Core Banking Software Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 14.85 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 38.21 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.63% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Solution, Service)

• By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise)

• By End Use (Banks, Financial Institutions, Others)

• By Banking Type (Large Banks – Greater than USD 30 billion in Assets, Midsize Banks – USD 10 billion to USD 30 billion in Assets, Small Banks – USD 5 billion to USD 10 billion in Assets, Community Banks – Less than USD 5 billion in Assets, Credit Unions) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

If You Need Any Customization on Core Banking Software Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8292

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component, Solution Segment Led with 70% Market Share in 2024; Services is the Fastest-growing Segment a CAGR of 14.51%

In 2024, the solution segment dominated the core banking software market, driven by strong demand for integrated and scalable platforms. Over 2025-2032, the service segment is projected to grow at the fastest pace as banks demand customization, migration support, and continuous maintenance.

By Deployment, On-premise Segment Held 59% Market Share in 2024; Cloud is the Fastest-growing Segment a CAGR of 13.70%

In 2024, the on-premise segment dominated the core banking software market, supported by its established role in security, control, and data ownership. The cloud segment is expected to expand at the fastest pace, driven by scalability, cost efficiency, and rapid deployment during 2025-2032.

By End Use, Banks Segment Dominated Holding a Share of 63% in 2024; Financial Institutions Fastest-Growing Segment at a CAGR of 14.14%

In 2024, the banks segment dominated the core banking software market as core platforms remained essential for deposits, loans, and payments. Financial institutions segment is projected to grow at the fastest pace, led by adoption among non-bank firms, microfinance organizations, and credit unions during the forecast period.

By Banking Type, Large Banks (Greater than USD 30 billion in Assets) Dominated with 38% share in 2024; Community Banks (Less than USD 5 billion in Assets) is the Fastest-Growing Segment at a CAGR of 15.10%

In 2024, Large Banks (Greater than USD 30 billion in Assets) dominated the core banking software market, due to the massive technology budgets and continuous modernization initiatives. Over 2025-2032, Community Banks (Less than USD 5 billion in Assets) are projected to grow at the fastest pace as they accelerate digital adoption to compete with larger players.

North America Dominated the Market with a Share of 35% in 2024; Asia Pacific is Projected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR of 14.30% Over 2025-2032

North America dominated the Core banking software market with about 35% revenue share in 2024 due to strong presence of leading technology providers, advanced financial infrastructure, and early adoption of digital banking solutions. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 14.30% from 2025–2032, driven by rapid digitalization of financial services, growing fintech ecosystems, and government initiatives promoting cashless economies.

Recent Developments:

In January 2024 , Allied Banking Corporation (Hong Kong) migrated from Finastra’s Equation to its cloud-first Essence core banking system, modernizing operations and launching Retail Analytics for greater efficiency.

, Allied Banking Corporation (Hong Kong) migrated from Finastra’s Equation to its cloud-first Essence core banking system, modernizing operations and launching Retail Analytics for greater efficiency. In 2025, nCino strengthened its portfolio by acquiring Sandbox Banking, adding an Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) to enhance interoperability, connectivity, and efficiency across banking systems and customer journeys.

Buy Full Research Report on Core Banking Software Market 2025-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8292

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRICING & COST STRUCTURE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate licensing trends, implementation costs, and regional pricing variations, offering insights into budget planning and SaaS-driven cost evolution.

– helps you evaluate licensing trends, implementation costs, and regional pricing variations, offering insights into budget planning and SaaS-driven cost evolution. DEPLOYMENT & OPERATIONAL METRICS – helps you assess platform efficiency through implementation timelines, uptime performance, transaction capacity, and IT resource utilization benchmarks.

– helps you assess platform efficiency through implementation timelines, uptime performance, transaction capacity, and IT resource utilization benchmarks. TECHNOLOGY & INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you track cloud-native adoption, API integration with FinTechs, automation maturity, and cybersecurity compliance shaping modernization strategies.

– helps you track cloud-native adoption, API integration with FinTechs, automation maturity, and cybersecurity compliance shaping modernization strategies. REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you understand adherence to Basel III and local banking norms, frequency of audits, and the cost implications of evolving regulatory frameworks.

– helps you understand adherence to Basel III and local banking norms, frequency of audits, and the cost implications of evolving regulatory frameworks. DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IMPACT INDEX – helps you measure the influence of AI/ML, automation, and SaaS adoption on operational efficiency, innovation pace, and total cost of ownership.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.