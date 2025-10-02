EVAA to Launch Token on Binance Alpha, MEXC, STON.fi, and Gate.io

Panama City, Panama, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVAA, a top lending protocol in the TON ecosystem, will host its Token Generation Event (TGE) on October 3, 2025, at tge.evaa.finance. On the same day, the $EVAA token will go live on multiple platforms, including Binance Alpha, Binance Futures (Perpetual Contracts), MEXC, STON.fi, and Gate.io.

The token will be available on both The Open Network (TON) and BNB Chain, making it easy for users worldwide to access.

Since launch, EVAA Protocol has processed more than $1.4 billion in transactions, hit an all-time high of $118 million in deposits, and onboarded over 300,000 wallets.

The $EVAA token will play a central role in the ecosystem. Holders will benefit from:

Lower borrowing and liquidation fees

Extra rewards for staking and liquidity providers

Voting rights on protocol updates

A buyback-and-burn program will also be in place to help maintain long-term scarcity.

“We’re building infrastructure that brings DeFi into everyday life. Launching $EVAA and expanding beyond TON is about making the ecosystem more accessible, sustainable, and rewarding for both users and developers,” said Vlad Kamyshov, CEO of EVAA.

EVAA is backed by Polymorphic Capital, Animoca Ventures, members of the former Baring Vostok team, TON Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, Frens DAO, and other angel investors.

The protocol is already integrated with Telegram Wallet, Binance Wallet, TON Space, TON Keeper, MyTonWallet, and more. It has also been audited by Quantstamp and Trail of Bits.

According to DeFi Llama, EVAA is the leading lending protocol on TON, offering lending, borrowing, yield strategies, and leveraged staking.

About EVAA

EVAA is a leading decentralized lending protocol on the TON network that enables users to borrow and lend assets, participate in yield strategies, and utilize leveraged staking. The platform is integrated with Telegram (via Mini Apps), TON-based applications, and major wallets, making it convenient for both institutional and retail participants.

For TGE details, visit tge.evaa.finance

