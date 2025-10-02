Kinetic Completes $3 Million Fiber Internet Expansion in China Grove

Project brings reliable high-speed connectivity to an additional 3,060 households and businesses

Fiber benefits community in remote work, gaming, streaming, agriculture and telehealth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic, a leading residential and business fiber internet provider, announced the completion of a multimillion-dollar fiber network expansion project in China Grove, bringing multi-gig internet speeds to an additional 3,060 locations across the area.

The $3 million project was funded entirely by a private capital investment from Kinetic, underscoring the company’s commitment to delivering the fastest, highest-quality connectivity to the communities it serves.

“We are proud to bring fiber internet and multi-gig speeds to more homes and businesses in China Grove,” said Stacy Hale, president of Kinetic’s North Carolina operations. “We are a long-term, invested partner in this community, and we look forward to how faster connectivity will help grow the economy, open up new opportunities, and enhance the daily lives of all residents.”

Kinetic’s newly placed fiber-optic cables, paired with its already existing fiber network in China Grove, brings high-speed internet to the majority of the town. As a result, China Grove is now officially recognized as a Kinetic ‘Gig-Ready’ community, meaning more than 75% of the town has access to Kinetic’s Next Generation Gigabit Internet.

High-speed internet is a necessity in today’s world, facilitating remote work, bolstering local businesses, enhancing educational opportunities, and improving access to telehealth services. Research says that communities with fiber experience 213% higher business growth, 10% higher self-employment and 14-17% increase in home values.

“This project helps create digital equity and bridge the digital divide, offering individuals and communities better access to the internet. Our fiber-optic network is designed to offer speeds that enhance daily life, better support remote work, bolster local businesses, enhance educational opportunities, improve access to telehealth services, and more,” said Hale.

Kinetic is committed to ensuring customer satisfaction and will actively monitor service performance while encouraging user feedback to make any necessary adjustments and improvements. Kinetic is also actively hiring in the communities it serves; for a list of current openings, visit https://careers.uniti.com/.

Residents interested in switching to Kinetic fiber internet and current customers who are interested in multi-gig capable speeds are encouraged to contact Kinetic at 1-800-347-1991 or visit www.gokinetic.com.

