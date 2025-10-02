Underground Hydrogen Storage Market Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Engie, Linde, Texas Brine Co, Uniper, and WSP

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Underground Hydrogen Storage Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Porous Media Storage, Salt Caverns, Engineered Cavities), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global underground hydrogen storage market demand was estimated at 2780.67 MCM in 2024 and is projected to reach 6,249.05 MCM by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2025 to 2033. The market is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period, driven by supportive government policies, increasing net-zero targets, and heightened focus on hydrogen as a clean energy carrier for industry, transport, and power generation sectors.







Growing investments in green hydrogen infrastructure and rising adoption of renewable energy sources are accelerating the demand for safe and scalable hydrogen storage technologies. Underground hydrogen storage involves storing hydrogen gas in large geological formations such as salt caverns, depleted oil and gas fields, or aquifers, enabling the buffering of supply and demand in large-scale hydrogen energy systems. This method stabilizes hydrogen supply chains by offering long-duration energy storage solutions essential for decarbonized energy grids. Advancements in subsurface engineering and the repurposing of existing gas storage facilities further enhance underground hydrogen storage's commercial viability.



Underground hydrogen storage is primarily used to balance supply and demand in hydrogen energy systems and support large-scale hydrogen deployment. While smaller above-ground storage solutions exist, they are not economically viable for handling seasonal fluctuations or industrial-scale volumes. Therefore, geological formations like salt caverns, depleted oil and gas fields, and aquifers are increasingly utilized due to their high capacity and long-duration storage capabilities.

Projects integrating underground hydrogen storage with green hydrogen production and fuel cell deployment, particularly in Europe, the United States, and Asia-Pacific countries like Japan and Australia, are gaining momentum. Supportive regulatory frameworks, national hydrogen strategies, and investment in hydrogen hubs are key factors driving the development of underground hydrogen storage infrastructure.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value in 2024 2780.67 MCM Forecasted Market Value by 2033 6249.05 MCM Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Engie

Linde plc

Texas Brine Company, LLC

Uniper SE

WSP

Global Underground Hydrogen Storage Market Report Segmentation

Storage Type Outlook (Volume, MCM, 2021-2033)

Porous Media Storage

Salt Caverns

Engineered Cavities

Regional Outlook (Volume, MCM, 2021-2033)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Algeria

Egypt

Libya

UAE

