Ju.com Unveils the Next Stage of its Ecosystem at TOKEN2049 Singapore with JuPay and Point. Click. Trade.





SINGAPORE, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOKEN2049 Singapore officially concluded on October 2. As a Platinum Sponsor, Ju.com showcased its rebrand and product rhythm across the exhibition floor, side events, and media activities. In her keynote speech, CEO and Co-Founder Sammi Li outlined the platform’s ecosystem expansion, the RWA liquidity framework of xBrokers, the JuPay financial ecosystem, and the core belief that “asset ownership is a digital human right.”

On-site Engagement and Community Interaction

The Ju.com booth attracted a constant stream of visitors, remaining one of the busiest spots at the venue. Visitors participated in the interactive “LOOK! Point. Click. Trade.” game and collected exclusive merchandise, including JU IP T-shirts and the Singapore-inspired “Merlion JU Bag.” The booth design adopted Ju.com’s upgraded orange-and-black color scheme with the distinctive “J” symbol at its core.

During the conference, Ju.com collaborated with multiple ecosystem partners for joint promotions and hosted pre-event campaigns and prize draws. The official afterparty, “JuVibe: I’Mpossible Night,” brought together Web3 builders, investors, and community members from around the world.

CEO Sammi’s Keynote Highlights

Ju.com CEO Sammi Li opened her keynote with the visual logic behind the brand upgrade. On the screen, the word “Impossible” instantly shifted to “I’m Possible” as the orange “J” slid into place, creating a clear and immediate transformation.

She explained that first-time users should no longer be discouraged by the hurdles of seed phrases, cross-chain transfers, or transaction fees. The essence of Ju.com’s brand upgrade is to make every interaction signal “this can be done.”

The platform’s product philosophy is distilled into three simple steps: Point to the target asset, Click to initiate without an external wallet or seed phrase, and Trade with routing and settlement completed seamlessly in the background. A live demo showed how fiat deposits could flow frictionlessly into crypto and return to the trading screen within seconds.

As of September 2025, Ju.com has grown to more than 50 million users worldwide, spanning over 100 countries, with daily trading volume around $5 billion. Its ecosystem now includes JuChain (L1 blockchain infrastructure), xBrokers (RWA liquidity network), JuCard (seamless payment solution), JuPay (PayFi infrastructure), and Ju.com Labs (venture & incubation). The JU token, launched earlier this year at $0.10, has risen above $7.

The JuPay Ecosystem: A Complete Loop from Trading to Dailyf Life

In her speech, Sammi devoted considerable time to explaining JuPay's core position as Ju.com's infrastructure foundation. She described JuPay as "the bridge connecting Web3 assets to Web2 life," built through several key modules.

JuCard: Global Spending with Lowest Fees

JuCard covers 200+ countries and regions through the Visa/MasterCard network, charging only 0.6% in fees, far below traditional cross-border payment costs of 3-5%. Users can generate a digital card in one minute through an efficient KYC process, ready to use immediately. The built-in real-time exchange rate engine automatically handles instant conversion between crypto and fiat. When users pay with crypto like USDT, BTC, and JU, the system converts it to the merchant's accepted fiat currency at real-time rates, with the entire process handled in the background. JuChain ensures settlement security and asset custody transparency, with all payment records verifiable on-chain.

Fiat On-Ramp & Global Remittance: Bridging the Last Mile of Fund Flow

JuPay's fiat on-ramp module enables unrestricted global access. Sammi emphasized, "Through deep partnerships with third-party payment platforms like Simplex and Moonpay, users can quickly deposit using major fiat currencies like USD and EUR, completing the entire journey from wanting to trade to executing the first trade within minutes."

JuPay's global remittance function redefines cross-border transfers. Settled on blockchain, funds arrive in real-time with fees far below traditional wire transfers that take 3-5 business days and involve multiple intermediary fees. Recipients can choose to receive cryptocurrency or convert directly to local fiat, meeting different scenario needs.

QR Code Payment & Merchant System: Seamless Bridge from Web3 to Web2

JuPay's QR code payment brings crypto assets into everyday life. Users scan a QR code through the mobile app, enter the amount and confirm. The flow is identical to Alipay or WeChat Pay, but cryptocurrency settles in the background. Merchants receive fiat settlement, users pay in USDT or BTC, and all complex conversions are absorbed by JuPay's infrastructure.

The merchant side provides a complete point-of-sale and backend solution with one-click onboarding, no complex technical integration required. The merchant backend supports order management, transaction statistics, refund processing, and API integration, meeting different commercial scenario needs. Sammi stated, "Whether you're a street corner shop or a chain brand, you can complete deployment within hours and start accepting cryptocurrency payments."

JuLife: Integrating Crypto Assets into Daily Living

The final piece of the JuPay ecosystem is JuLife, deeply integrating crypto assets with daily life services. Coverage includes mobile top-ups, hotel and flight bookings, retail shopping, online shopping, and gaming consumption. Sammi said, "JuLife's logic is simple: if your assets are all on-chain, why constantly convert to fiat just to spend? We bring the spending scenarios directly to you."

Strategic Significance of JuPay: The World's First Borderless Financial Lifestyle Loop

Sammi concluded, "Many payment solutions only handle one segment, maybe cards, maybe remittance, maybe QR codes, but users need the complete experience: deposit, trade, spend, transfer, book services. JuPay is the world's first to connect all these segments, achieving the lowest fees, fastest speeds, and widest coverage at every stage."

She continued, "More importantly, JuPay doesn't exist in isolation. It's deeply integrated with Ju.com's trading platform, JuChain's high-performance public chain, and xBrokers' RWA liquidity network. Within this ecosystem, users can trade, invest, pay, and live, seamlessly switching between functions. This is the complete fusion of digital assets with daily life."

Sammi also highlighted xBrokers and its “Triple Flywheel Model.” Within a strict KYC/AML framework, retail investors can now participate in Hong Kong private placements once reserved only for institutions. Subscribed shares are automatically staked to ease immediate sell pressure, with rules transparent on-chain. Licensed brokers hold custody of the real equities, which are traded directly on Ju.com with both fiat and stablecoin ramps integrated. In addition, staked shares generate $X rewards and coupon incentives on a scheduled basis, with every activity verifiable on-chain.

She emphasized that this model brings three important changes. For investors, potential returns combine subscription discounts, dividends, staking yields, and share performance, with outcomes depending on market conditions and holding periods. For companies, financing and secondary market support form a loop, turning placements from one-off events into a mechanism for sustained liquidity. For regulators, every participant passes KYC/AML, custody and settlement are handled through licensed institutions, and all fund and incentive flows remain transparent and auditable.

“Static holdings are transformed into active contributors,” Sammi concluded. “Liquidity begins to function as a system.”

On compliance, Ju.com holds multiple licenses, including a U.S. MSB registration, a Thailand exchange license, and a stablecoin permit, and is advancing license applications with Dubai’s VARA and the EU’s MiCA framework. The team numbers more than 500 professionals across 30+ countries, combining global standards with local adaptation. As friction falls, user journeys accelerate, from first attempts, to success, to deeper exploration.

Looking ahead, Sammi said blockchain should fade into the background like electricity: users should see only clean interfaces and predictable outcomes. The U.S. and Hong Kong Stock Zones, together with the Early Bird Subscription Zone, are positioned as gateways to mainstream adoption, with complexity absorbed by the system and decisions executed through familiar steps.

In closing, Sammi underscored Ju.com’s core value: “Asset ownership is a digital human right. We are building the Sovereign Asset Exchange on two pillars: Dynamic Custody, enabling assets to move freely between self-custody and the exchange, and Modular Access, which unifies product capabilities under a single entry point. Sovereignty is the foundation of market trust, and this framework is designed to become the constitutional standard for digital trading.”

JuVibe: I’Mpossible Night

On the evening of October 2, Zouk Singapore transformed into an orange-and-black immersive space. The JuVibe: I’Mpossible Night afterparty drew thousands of Web3 professionals, investors, and community members, making it one of the most talked-about side events of TOKEN2049.

The event featured a 360° LED wall and dynamic stage design built around the “J” symbol and the theme of “Rewrite Impossible.” Co-hosted by four title sponsors: JuChain, xBrokers, Alibaba Cloud, and Butterfly, the party combined brand showcases, live DJ performances, prize draws, and immersive visuals. Each sponsor presented updates: JuChain on its secure L1 architecture, xBrokers on the rollout of the Early Bird Subscription Zone, and Alibaba Cloud and Butterfly on infrastructure and ecosystem collaboration.

From Expo to Emotion

Across the exhibition, the keynote, and the afterparty, Ju.com’s rebrand landed on every level: visual, product, and emotional. Visitors experienced “Point. Click. Trade.” in interactive games, understood the RWA liquidity framework through Sammi’s keynote, and carried the story into collective memory at JuVibe.

As attendees left, some discussed the mechanics of xBrokers and JuPay, others explored JuChain’s architecture, while many shared photos of exclusive JU merchandise. The message was clear: when complexity disappears, participation rises, trust deepens, and adoption expands.

Sammi closed her keynote with a simple promise: “On Ju.com, users don’t see complexity. They see clarity, speed, and control. Point. Click. Trade. brings the impossible into everyday reach. With Ju.com, every trade is just one click away.”

