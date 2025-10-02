Food Basics Keeps Diwali Celebrations Shining in Ontario Communities

Toronto, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diwali is one of the most widely celebrated festivals within Canada’s growing South Asian community - a time that unites families and friends in joy, light and tradition. While changing regulations and reduced funding have jeopardized celebrations across Ontario, Food Basics is proud to keep the spirit of Diwali shining bright. For the second year in a row, the grocer is bringing communities together through meaningful celebrations that honour tradition and spread joy.

This year, Food Basics is supporting cornerstone Diwali events in the Ottawa and Waterloo communities, ensuring families can gather to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness.

Ottawa – As Ottawa’s regional fireworks ban threatened to dim Diwali celebrations for a second year, Food Basics is reigniting the festivities at Capital’s Diwali Mela with a spectacular customized drone show as an alternative to fireworks. Guests can enjoy cultural performances, activities, and more before the sky lights up over the EY Centre on Sunday, October 12.





Waterloo – New this year, Food Basics has stepped in as title sponsor to ensure Waterloo’s most anticipated Diwali celebration will return after a possible cancellation due to funding limitations. Families can look forward to a full day of traditional snacks, cultural entertainment, a bustling market, and an energetic Bollywood Dance Party at the Ken Seiling Museum on Sunday, October 19.





“Food Basics recognizes the important role that community celebrations play in fostering connection and belonging,” said Hardeep Kharaud, Senior Vice President, Food Basics. “This Diwali, we are proud to help Ontarians shine a light in contributing to these meaningful traditions alive.”

Food Basics invites community members to take part in this year’s celebrations, which are free and family-friendly, with entertainment, cultural experiences, and opportunities to come together in joy and light.

“We are so grateful to Food Basics for its contribution to amplify the spirit of Diwali alive in Ottawa for the second year in a row,” said Priya Puri, organizer of the Capital’s Diwali Mela. “With their support, we’re able to bring the community together to celebrate our traditions in a meaningful way, ensuring the Festival of Lights continues to shine brightly for families across the region.”

Event Details:

Ottawa Capital Diwali Mela – Sunday, October 12, 12:00 PM–10:00 PM at the EY Centre, 4899 Uplands Dr, Ottawa, ON K1V 2N6 for more information please visit the website.





Waterloo Diwali Celebrations – Sunday, October 19, 10:00 AM–4:00 PM (free daytime market and entertainment) + 5:00–8:00 PM Bollywood Dance Party (ticketed) at the Ken Seiling Museum, 10 Huron Rd, Kitchener, ON N2P 2R7 for more information please visit the website.





