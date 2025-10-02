Embedded Flash Drive Supplier Status, Q2 2025 Report - EFD Shipments Experienced a Strong Recovery in Q2 2025 As Mobile OEMs Replenished Inventory

EFD shipments rebounded in Q2 2025 as mobile OEMs restocked inventory. YMTC secured the second spot in market share. Opportunities for growth exist, especially in partnerships with prominent companies like Kingston, Kioxia, Micron, and Samsung, to strengthen supply chain and innovation initiatives.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Embedded Flash Drive Supplier Status Q2 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

EFD shipments experienced a strong recovery in Q2 2025 as mobile OEMs replenished inventory which YMTC solidified its position as the second largest supplier in the Embedded Flash Drive (EFD) market.

Companies mentioned in this report include Kingston, Kioxia, Longsys, Micron, Samsung, Sandisk, SK Hynix and YMTC.

Key Topics Covered:

  • EFD Supplier Status
  • EFD Unit Shipments by Supplier
  • EFD Petabyte Shipments by Supplier
  • EFD Average Capacity by Supplier

Companies Featured

  • Kingston
  • Kioxia
  • Longsys
  • Micron
  • Samsung
  • Sandisk
  • SK Hynix
  • YMTC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h08znp

