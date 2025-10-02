Embedded Flash Drive Supplier Status, Q2 2025 Report - EFD Shipments Experienced a Strong Recovery in Q2 2025 As Mobile OEMs Replenished Inventory

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Embedded Flash Drive Supplier Status Q2 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

EFD shipments experienced a strong recovery in Q2 2025 as mobile OEMs replenished inventory which YMTC solidified its position as the second largest supplier in the Embedded Flash Drive (EFD) market.

Companies mentioned in this report include Kingston, Kioxia, Longsys, Micron, Samsung, Sandisk, SK Hynix and YMTC.

Key Topics Covered:

EFD Supplier Status

EFD Unit Shipments by Supplier

EFD Petabyte Shipments by Supplier

EFD Average Capacity by Supplier

Companies Featured

Kingston

Kioxia

Longsys

Micron

Samsung

Sandisk

SK Hynix

YMTC

