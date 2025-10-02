Embedded Flash Drive Supplier Status, Q2 2025 Report - EFD Shipments Experienced a Strong Recovery in Q2 2025 As Mobile OEMs Replenished Inventory

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Embedded Flash Drive Supplier Status Q2 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
EFD shipments experienced a strong recovery in Q2 2025 as mobile OEMs replenished inventory which YMTC solidified its position as the second largest supplier in the Embedded Flash Drive (EFD) market.
Companies mentioned in this report include Kingston, Kioxia, Longsys, Micron, Samsung, Sandisk, SK Hynix and YMTC.
Key Topics Covered:
- EFD Supplier Status
- EFD Unit Shipments by Supplier
- EFD Petabyte Shipments by Supplier
- EFD Average Capacity by Supplier
Companies Featured
- Kingston
- Kioxia
- Longsys
- Micron
- Samsung
- Sandisk
- SK Hynix
- YMTC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h08znp
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.