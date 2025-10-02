SSD Supplier Status Report, Q2 2025 - A Strong Recovery in PC SSD and Enterprise SSD Shipments Drove Solidigm and SK Hynix's Share Gains

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SSD Supplier Status Q2 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the SSD revenue market share by interface and by supplier.
A strong recovery in PC SSD and enterprise SSD shipments drove Solidigm and SK Hynix's share gains in Q2/25. Companies mentioned in this report include Adata, Apacer, Kingston, Kioxia, Micron, Samsung, Sandisk, Seagate, SK Hynix, Solidigm, SSSTC, Transcend and UMIS.
Key Topics Covered:
- Client OEM
- Client Channel
- Total Client
- Enterprise SATA SSD
- Enterprise SATA Cloud SSD
- Enterprise SATA Enterprise SSD
- PCIe SSD
- PCIe Cloud SSD
- PCIe Enterprise SSD
- SAS SSD
- Total Enterprise SSDs
- Total SSDs
Companies Featured
- Adata
- Apacer
- Kingston
- Kioxia
- Micron
- Samsung
- Sandisk
- Seagate
- SK Hynix
- Solidigm
- SSSTC
- Transcend
- UMIS
