NAND Market Insights Report, Q3 2025 - Bit Shipment Growth in Q2 2025 Was Stronger Than Expected Due to Inventory Replenishment by Android Mobile OEMs and Module Houses

Key market opportunities include strong growth in bit shipments driven by Android OEM inventory replenishment, PC OEM's pre-tariff demand, and increased enterprise SSD sales. These trends highlight promising prospects for NAND flash suppliers and technological advancements.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NAND Insights Q3 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a forecast of the supply-demand and application drivers for NAND flash memory as well as a long-term forecast out to 2029.

A detailed analysis of NAND flash suppliers' revenues, profitability, capex, wafer capacity, technology mix and product mix is provided. Bit shipment growth in Q2 2025 was stronger than expected due to inventory replenishment by Android mobile OEMs and module houses, pull-in demand by PC OEMs ahead of tariffs and a rebound in enterprise SSD demand.

Companies mentioned in this report includes Kioxia Memory, Macronix International, Micron Technology, Powerchip, Samsung Electronics, Sandisk, SK Hynix+Solidigm, Winbond, Yangtze Memory Technology Company.

Key Topics Covered:

NAND Flash Forecast

  • NAND Flash Revenue Trend
  • NAND Supplier Profitability
  • Capex
  • Wafer Capacity
  • Vendor Status
  • Technology Mix
  • Product Mix

Demand

  • Flash Cards
  • Smartphones
  • Tablets
  • Gaming Devices
  • eMMC/UFS
  • SSDs
  • Applications Forecast

Supply-Demand

  • Pricing
  • Summary
  • Excel File TOC
  • Revisions

Changes

Overview

NAND Supplier Operating Margin

Revenues

$ per GB

Capex

Supply-Demand

Applications

  • eMMC
  • Flash Cards
  • Gaming
  • Mobile Phone
  • Tablet

Wafer Capacity

  • Bits by Vendor
  • Samsung
  • Toshiba
  • Western Digital
  • SK Hynix
  • Micron
  • Intel
  • Powerchip
  • Macronix
  • Winbond
  • YMTC

ASP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/illdjw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                eMMC
                            
                            
                                Enterprise SSD
                            
                            
                                Flash Memory
                            
                            
                                Hardware
                            
                            
                                MMC
                            
                            
                                Nand
                            
                            
                                NAND Flash
                            
                            
                                NAND Flash Memory
                            
                            
                                SSD
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading