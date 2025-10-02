NAND Market Insights Report, Q3 2025 - Bit Shipment Growth in Q2 2025 Was Stronger Than Expected Due to Inventory Replenishment by Android Mobile OEMs and Module Houses

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NAND Insights Q3 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a forecast of the supply-demand and application drivers for NAND flash memory as well as a long-term forecast out to 2029.
A detailed analysis of NAND flash suppliers' revenues, profitability, capex, wafer capacity, technology mix and product mix is provided. Bit shipment growth in Q2 2025 was stronger than expected due to inventory replenishment by Android mobile OEMs and module houses, pull-in demand by PC OEMs ahead of tariffs and a rebound in enterprise SSD demand.
Companies mentioned in this report includes Kioxia Memory, Macronix International, Micron Technology, Powerchip, Samsung Electronics, Sandisk, SK Hynix+Solidigm, Winbond, Yangtze Memory Technology Company.
Key Topics Covered:
NAND Flash Forecast
- NAND Flash Revenue Trend
- NAND Supplier Profitability
- Capex
- Wafer Capacity
- Vendor Status
- Technology Mix
- Product Mix
Demand
- Flash Cards
- Smartphones
- Tablets
- Gaming Devices
- eMMC/UFS
- SSDs
- Applications Forecast
Supply-Demand
- Pricing
- Summary
- Excel File TOC
- Revisions
Changes
Overview
NAND Supplier Operating Margin
Revenues
$ per GB
Capex
Supply-Demand
Applications
- eMMC
- Flash Cards
- Gaming
- Mobile Phone
- Tablet
Wafer Capacity
- Bits by Vendor
- Samsung
- Toshiba
- Western Digital
- SK Hynix
- Micron
- Intel
- Powerchip
- Macronix
- Winbond
- YMTC
ASP
