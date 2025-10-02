NAND Market Insights Report, Q3 2025 - Bit Shipment Growth in Q2 2025 Was Stronger Than Expected Due to Inventory Replenishment by Android Mobile OEMs and Module Houses

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NAND Insights Q3 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a forecast of the supply-demand and application drivers for NAND flash memory as well as a long-term forecast out to 2029.

A detailed analysis of NAND flash suppliers' revenues, profitability, capex, wafer capacity, technology mix and product mix is provided. Bit shipment growth in Q2 2025 was stronger than expected due to inventory replenishment by Android mobile OEMs and module houses, pull-in demand by PC OEMs ahead of tariffs and a rebound in enterprise SSD demand.

Companies mentioned in this report includes Kioxia Memory, Macronix International, Micron Technology, Powerchip, Samsung Electronics, Sandisk, SK Hynix+Solidigm, Winbond, Yangtze Memory Technology Company.

Key Topics Covered:

NAND Flash Forecast

NAND Flash Revenue Trend

NAND Supplier Profitability

Capex

Wafer Capacity

Vendor Status

Technology Mix

Product Mix

Demand

Flash Cards

Smartphones

Tablets

Gaming Devices

eMMC/UFS

SSDs

Applications Forecast

Supply-Demand

Pricing

Summary

Excel File TOC

Revisions

Changes

Overview

NAND Supplier Operating Margin

Revenues

$ per GB

Capex

Supply-Demand

Applications

eMMC

Flash Cards

Gaming

Mobile Phone

Tablet

Wafer Capacity

Bits by Vendor

Samsung

Toshiba

Western Digital

SK Hynix

Micron

Intel

Powerchip

Macronix

Winbond

YMTC

ASP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/illdjw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.