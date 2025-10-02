Vera Bradley and the Rockettes Kick Off Special Holiday Partnership





FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA), the iconic American bag and luggage lifestyle brand, today announced a special partnership celebrating two American icons: the Radio City Rockettes, who are celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, and Vera Bradley’s Original 100 Handbag. Launching as part of Vera Bradley’s 2025 winter collection, the Original 100 Handbag is named after its original style number and inspired by the quilted duffels co-founder Barbara Bradley Baekgaard made for her daughters while they were in college. The bag is now being reissued in a mix of beloved archival patterns and fresh new prints.

To celebrate the partnership, the Rockettes will be featured with the Original 100 Handbag across Vera Bradley’s social channels throughout the holiday season, honoring both their centennial and Vera Bradley’s legacy of style and heritage. As the very first style introduced by Vera Bradley in 1982, this iconic shoulder bag has become an enduring piece of the brand’s story. The collaboration celebrates the brands’ shared values of sisterhood, empowerment, and the joy of embracing individuality.

“The Original 100 Handbag was the very first style we ever created, and it holds such a special place in Vera Bradley’s story,” said Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, Co-Founder of Vera Bradley. “To see it return today, alongside the iconic Rockettes who have delighted audiences for 100 years, is a beautiful celebration of legacy and the power of women coming together. It’s an honor to look back on where we started while creating something special and meaningful for a new generation.”

The Original 100 Handbag, priced at $75-$135, is available in six nostalgic patterns: Flowering Paisley Goji Berry, Chambray, Greenbirds, Rachel Ditsy, Mistletoe, and Star Patchwork. The handbag is part of Vera Bradley’s 2025 winter collection, which has everything from holiday gifts to the brand’s best-selling travel items in all new festive patterns, and is available nationwide in Vera Bradley Full Line Stores, online at verabradley.com, and at participating Vera Bradley retailers.

Founded in 1925, the Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America and are world-renowned for their signature Rockettes Precision Dance Technique™. The Rockettes have been part of Americana throughout their history, entertaining hundreds of millions of people and appearing at some of the biggest events in entertainment over the last century. Since its opening at Radio City Music Hall in 1933, the Christmas Spectacular has brought holiday joy to more than 72 million people from around the world. The 2025 production opens November 6 with tickets available at rockettes.com/christmas.

About Vera Bradley, Inc

Vera Bradley, Inc. is a leading lifestyle company that offers a breadth of iconically casual, colorful, and thoughtfully designed pieces that support self-expression. With a devoted, emotionally connected, and multi-generational customer base, Vera Bradley is a brand that celebrates individuality through bold patterns, vibrant colors, and innovative designs.

Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller and based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Vera Bradley is known for its distinctive handbags, luggage, travel accessories, fashion and home goods, and unique gifts. The brand’s deep-rooted commitment to community, connection, and charitable giving continues to inspire and resonate with customers around the world.

