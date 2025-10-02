SSD Market Insights, Q3 2025 Report - Shipment and Capacity Mix Data for Enterprise and Client Computing Segmented by Client OEM, Channel, Enterprise SATA, PCIe and SAS SSDs out to 2029

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SSD Insights Q3 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The overall SSD market rebounded by a double-digit percentage in Q2/25 driven by a sharp increase in PC OEM SSD and enterprise SSD after a steep drop in the prior quarter.
SSD Insights is a quarterly SSD market forecast published four times a year which includes shipment and capacity mix data for enterprise and client computing segmented by client OEM, channel, enterprise SATA, PCIe and SAS SSDs out to 2029. A further split of enterprise SSD into cloud and enterprise segments is provided.
Key Topics Covered:
Definitions
Revisions
Summary
- Chromebook
- Notebook PC
- Desktop PC
- Tablets
- PC Flash Cache/HHD SSD
- Gaming Console
- Channel
- Enterprise (Raw Capacity)
- CSP Self-built SSD
- Enterprise OEM Self-built SSD
- Industrial SSD
EFD (eMMC/UFS)
Petabytes by Technology
TLC SSD
Client SSD Interface Trend
- Form Factor
- SATA SSD in OEM and Channel
- PCIe SSD in OEM and Channel
- PCIe G3/G4/G5 SSD
Client PCIe SSD Tiers
- Value/Mainstream PCIe
- Performance PCIe
Client OEM SSD Capacity Mix
Gaming Units & GB
Tablets
Chromebook Units & GB
Notebook Units & GB
- Notebook SSD Unit Breakdown
- PC SSD Pricing
- Notebook Revenue Breakdown
- Notebook GB Breakdown
Channel Units & GB
- Channel SSD Unit Breakdown
- Channel SSD Pricing
- Channel SSD Revenue Breakdown
- Channel SSD GB Breakdown
- External SSDs
- Channel Interface Trend
Desktop Units & GB
- Desktop SSD Unit Breakdown
- Desktop SSD Revenue Breakdown
- Desktop SSD GB Breakdown
CSP Self-built SSD
- Enterprise OEM Self-built SSD
- Enterprise GB (Raw Capacity)
- Enterprise Total
- Enterprise by Form Factor
- Server-attached (PCIe)
- Server-attached (IO SATA, SAS)
- Storage-attached (FC, SAS, PCIe, SATA)
Enterprise SATA Capacity & DWPD Mix
- Enterprise PCIe Capacity, Form Factor, DWPD, GEN Mix
- PCIe NVMe SSD SP, DP - Units, Avg. Capacity, Revenues
- Enterprise PCIe by Form Factor - Units, Avg. Capacity, Petabytes
- SAS SSD Capacity & DWPD Mix
SSD Cloud-Enterprise
- SATA Cloud-Enterprise
- SAS Cloud-Enterprise
- PCIe Cloud-Enterprise
Client SSD Mkt Share
- Enterprise SSD Mkt Share
