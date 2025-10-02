Berger Montague PC Investigates Securities Claims Against Sina Corporation (OTHER: SINA)

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Sina Corporation (Other: SINA) (“Sina” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who sold Sina shares, including those that sold into Sina’s go-private merger, during the period from October 13, 2020 through March 22, 2021 (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who sold SINA securities during the Class Period may, no later than November 18, 2025, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Sina, headquartered in Beijing, China, is a leading digital media company delivering a wide range of content, including news, entertainment, and financial services, to Chinese-speaking audiences worldwide.

According to a recently filed lawsuit, the Defendants engaged in a scheme to depress the value of Sina’s ordinary shares to avoid paying shareholders a fair price during the Company’s go-private transaction. It is claimed that important facts were omitted from the proxy materials shareholders relied upon to make voting decisions.

Specifically, the Complaint contends that the true value of the Company’s investment in TuSimple, a U.S.-based autonomous trucking company, was concealed. This led to shareholders receiving a cash offer that significantly undervalued their shares.

According to the lawsuit, discovery in a related shareholder appraisal proceeding revealed internal documents showing senior executives deliberately hid the investment’s value. As a result, shareholders were misled and received less than fair value for their shares.

