Ethiopia Future Demographic Report 2025-2040

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethiopia in 2040: The Future Demographic" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The population of Ethiopia is predicted to decline by 42.7%, due to changes in net migration and natural change, standing at a total of 188 million citizens by 2040. By 2040, young adults (aged 18-29) will make up most of the population. Ethiopia's birth rate is expected to fall between 2024 and 2040. Generational cohorts will continue to influence consumer expenditure based on their specific purchasing habits and unique demands.



The Ethiopia in 2040: The Future Demographic report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.



Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lifestyles market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Key Findings

Summary

Ethiopia and the World in 2040

Ageing

Men and Women

Marriage and Divorce

Births and Fertility

Life Expectancy and Deaths

Health

Migration

Diversity

Urbanisation

Population Segmentation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k6xrg3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.