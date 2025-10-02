Adogy Celebrates 10th 5-Star Google Review, Reinforcing Role as Top Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) Agency in the World

Columbia, MO, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adogy, a digital marketing agency specializing in Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), is proud to announce the achievement of its 10th 5-star Google review. While modest in size, this milestone underscores growing client confidence in Adogy’s ability to deliver measurable results through advanced SEO technology, data-driven digital PR, and AI search visibility strategies.





Unlike traditional SEO or public relations firms, Adogy combines a proprietary analytics platform with direct editorial relationships at top-tier publications to help clients turn media placements into lasting search visibility. By aligning content strategy with emerging AI-driven search experiences such as Google’s Search Generative Experience, ChatGPT, and Perplexity, the agency positions its clients for long-term success in a shifting digital landscape.

“This milestone is more than just a number—it’s proof that the work we do has real impact for our clients,” said Tim Worstell, Chief of Brand Strategies at Adogy. “We’re proud that our approach doesn’t just generate headlines but drives meaningful growth through increased traffic, qualified leads, and stronger visibility in AI search.”

Client feedback on Google highlights Adogy’s transparency, responsiveness, and ability to tie media wins directly to business outcomes. As the field of GEO continues to grow, the company plans to expand its technology stack and methodology to help brands stay competitive in AI-enhanced search.

Adogy is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, with team members across California and Utah. The company partners with organizations of all sizes, from solo founders to Fortune 500 enterprises.

The full list of reviews is available on Adogy’s official Google Business profile. For more information, visit https://www.adogy.com.

About Adogy



Adogy is a digital marketing agency that specializes in combining advanced SEO technology with strategic digital PR to help organizations achieve sustainable online growth. Headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, the company partners with brands of all sizes—from startups to Fortune 500s—to secure impactful media placements and maximize search visibility. With a proprietary technology stack and direct editorial relationships, Adogy delivers measurable business results through data-driven campaigns and integrated SEO strategies.

Press inquiries

Adogy

https://www.adogy.com/

Tim Worstell

tim@adogy.com

4009 Frontgate Dr suite 101, Columbia, MO 65203