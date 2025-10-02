Dragon’s Milk and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS Continue Legendary Collaboration

HOLLAND, Mich., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragon’s Milk from New Holland Brewing & Distilling Co. unveils the next chapter in its collaboration with DUNGEONS & DRAGONS (D&D), the World’s Greatest Roleplaying Game™, under license from Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast. Building on the excitement of last year’s collaboration, two fan-favorite releases are returning in 2025: D20 Brew and Mead Cask Bourbon, each accompanied by special-edition packaging and collectibles for adventurers and fans alike.

The first release will be D20 Brew, a bold and adventurous bourbon barrel-aged stout that draws on the legendary heritage of silver dragons from D&D lore. D20 will be available nationwide in retail stores beginning November 8. Following shortly after, fans will be able to enjoy the D20 Dice Tower Set, a collectible package that includes a bottle of D20 encased in a custom-crafted dice tower paired with special edition dice. This set is designed for players and collectors. It will be available at New Holland brewpubs beginning November 8 and online beginning November 17.

Alongside these releases, New Holland will also bring back the Mead Cask Bourbon Gift Set, an expression of Dragon’s Milk Bourbon finished in mead casks and celebrating the epic black dragon. The boxed set includes a black dragon-themed pour spout and exclusive D&D packaging. It will be available at New Holland brewpubs and tasting rooms beginning November 8 and online beginning November 17.

“Our collaboration with DUNGEONS & DRAGONS has allowed us to craft unique offerings that bring fans together at the table in new and memorable ways,” said Brett VanderKamp, CEO and founder of New Holland Brewing Co. “The return of D20 and Mead Cask Bourbon is a celebration of community, storytelling, and the legendary experiences that both brands inspire.”

Dragon’s Milk continues to be one of the nation’s top-selling barrel-aged stouts and a leader in innovation across both beer and spirits. These exclusive releases will be available only while supplies last, with limited allocations expected to sell quickly.

This release marks the continuation of a growing collaboration between D&D and Dragon’s Milk. Last year’s inaugural partnership introduced fans to the first-ever D20 Brew and Mead Cask Bourbon, both of which sold out quickly and generated excitement across gaming and craft beverage communities. Together, these two icons celebrate storytelling, imagination, and the shared moments that happen when friends gather around the table. For more information, visit dragonsmilk.com/dnd

About New Holland Brewing Company

New Holland Brewing Company is a nationally renowned craft brewery and distiller headquartered in Holland, Michigan. Its beverage portfolio is available across the globe and led by flagship brands including Dragon’s Milk Bourbon Barrel-Aged Stout, the top-selling American-made stout; Dragon’s Milk Origin Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey; Dragon’s Milk Beer Barrel Bourbon; and Lake Life Seltzers. The brewery currently features an online store, three full-service brewpubs, and three spirits tasting rooms located throughout West Michigan. For more information, visit newhollandbrew.com. To find New Holland Brewing beverages near you, visit newhollandbrew.com/find-our-beer.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With over 164 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches over 500 million kids, families and fans around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more.

Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MONOPOLY, HASBRO GAMES, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2025 JUST Capital Industry Leader, one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50, and a Brand that Matters by Fast Company. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.

About Wizards of the Coast

Wizards of the Coast develops and publishes legendary games that inspire creativity, forge friendships and build communities of global fans. A division of Hasbro, a leading games, IP and toy company (NASDAQ: HAS), Wizards delivers premium experiences for gamers across tabletop, video games, and digital platforms based on both new and time-honored brands, including its best-known franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, and from Hasbro’s unparalleled portfolio of thousands of iconic marks. Wizards’ diverse studio network includes first-party developers Archetype Entertainment, Invoke Studios, Atomic Arcade and Skeleton Key as well as co-venture and license partners. Headquartered in Renton, Washington, Wizards fosters world-class talent to create unforgettable play experiences on all platforms. To learn more about Wizards, visit https://company.wizards.com or Wizards of the Coast on LinkedIn.

