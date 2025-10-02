Drone Nerds Has Partnered with Vantage Robotics to Offer Advanced Drone Solutions for Public Safety, Government, and Inspection

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds has announced the launch of its latest partnership with Vantage Robotics and their suite of drone solutions, designed to meet the diverse needs of industries such as public safety, inspection, and mapping. With Trace, Vesper, and Vision2 GCS, Vantage Robotics aims to address critical industry pain points with cutting-edge technology, ensuring compliance with industry standards while providing reliable and efficient data collection and surveillance.

Trace UAV is a professional-grade nano UAV specifically built for tactical surveillance missions. Weighing just 163 grams, it offers a 48 MP EO stabilized gimbal with a 320p or 640p IR sensor, up to 30 kt wind resistance, 40-minute flight time, optional full prop guards or spotlight, solid 6 km range, and 360° obstacle avoidance, all while operating nearly silently at approximately 30 feet. Its compact design and IP54-rated, crush-resistant case ensure easy transport and deployment in challenging environments.

Vesper UAV, known for its durability and imaging capabilities, is American-made just like Trace. Its key features include dual EO sensors with a legendary low-light capability, a 48x zoom with a 3-axis stabilized gimbal, up to an exceptional 55-minute flight time, 640 or 320 IR, robust 10 km radio range, indoor or outdoor operation with modular fully shrouded propellers, and AES-256 encryption. Vesper also operates nearly silently, making it ideal for mission-critical operations.

Vision2 GCS, a rugged ground control station, features a super-bright 2500-nit, 7-inch, 1080p sunlight-readable screen in a lightweight and durable magnesium housing, furthering operational reliability. Built for demanding field conditions, it supports secure and efficient mission execution, particularly in challenging environments where rapid responses are crucial. Vision2 delivers precise control, advanced mission planning, and video sharing, empowering you to make informed decisions.

Vantage Robotics' offerings are pivotal in enhancing capabilities for police, fire rescue, emergency management teams, and various inspection and surveying roles. These products are a testament to the company's commitment to providing technical, professional, and future-focused solutions that streamline workflows and improve operational efficiency.

“At Vantage Robotics, our mission is to equip those who serve and protect with the most reliable, American-made aerial solutions,” said Tobin Fisher, CEO of Vantage Robotics. “Partnering with Drone Nerds as an authorized dealer in the United States is a critical step in expanding that mission. Their reach and expertise will ensure that Public Safety agencies, law enforcement, first responders, and inspection teams have direct access to Vesper and Trace platforms. Together, we are enabling faster disaster response, safer infrastructure inspections, and stronger support for the professionals who carry out these vital missions every day.”

“Drone Nerds always looks to bring the most advanced and reliable solutions to our customers, and our partnership with Vantage Robotics is a perfect example of that commitment,” said Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO at Drone Nerds. “Trace, Vesper, and Vision2 GCS open new possibilities for public safety, government, and inspection teams that rely on secure, Blue UAS cleared, American-made technology to perform their missions with confidence and precision. We’re excited to make these cutting-edge solutions available to our audience and to help them elevate their operational capabilities.”

For more information, visit: https://enterprise.dronenerds.com/commercial-drone-platforms/vantage-robotics/

About Vantage Robotics

Vantage Robotics specializes in advanced drone technologies, developing solutions that offer superior data collection and surveillance capabilities. With a focus on reliability and efficiency, Vantage Robotics addresses industry-specific challenges through innovative products designed to meet the highest standards of quality and compliance.

About Drone Nerds

Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.

Contact:

marketing@dronenerds.com