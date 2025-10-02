Mosaic Living Moody Yards: Port Moody's Newest Rental Community Opens to the Public

PORT MOODY, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaic Homes (Mosaic) is excited to announce the construction completion and start of leasing for Mosaic Living Moody Yards, a new 55-home rental community designed, built, and managed by Mosaic alongside a ground-floor commercial hub in the heart of Port Moody. Situated on the edge of Rocky Point Park, Mosaic Living Moody Yards is increasing the availability of homes for locals. Of the 55 residences, 16 are designated affordable rental homes—providing more options for residents, adding to the community's purpose-built rental stock, and supporting local and broader housing goals.

Mosaic Living Moody Yards offers 55 pet-friendly two-bedroom homes with bright, modern layouts designed for comfortable living. The community includes a range of amenities that make life at Moody Yards convenient and connected, such as dedicated dog and bike wash stations, EV parking, and a 36,000 sq. ft. private park. The park features harvest tables, a play area, an outdoor fitness zone and a shared vegetable garden—spaces created to bring neighbours together and foster a sense of community.

Designed by Michael Green Architecture (MGA), Mosaic Living Moody Yards represents MGA’s largest residential rental project to date. Recognized internationally for its expertise in wood design and sustainable development, MGA is contributing to the development of a greener, more connected future for Port Moody.

“Living at Mosaic Living Moody Yards means having Port Moody’s best amenities at your doorstep—from Rocky Point Park and the Shoreline Trail to the breweries and shops on Brewers Row, all well connected to the region via nearby rapid transit,” says Geoff Duyker, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Mosaic Homes.

“We’ve combined this incredible location with the Mosaic Living promise of a professionally managed community. With an on-site community manager, our pet-friendly approach, and the security of a purpose-built rental home, we are dedicated to creating a better rental experience where residents can put down roots and thrive.”

This well connected location offers seamless access to transit, trails, and community amenities. Just a short walk from Moody Centre SkyTrain station and the Shoreline Trail, the development combines the convenience of city living with Port Moody's renowned outdoor lifestyle.

Mosaic Living Moody Yards offers professional management that handles all aspects of the rental experience, ensuring residents have access to a dedicated team and a readily available Community Manager. This service includes everything from initial viewings and application support to building maintenance and the upkeep of shared spaces. Renters benefit from flexible long-term rental options designed with residents in mind.

Be among the first to experience brand-new, pet-friendly homes at Mosaic Living Moody Yards. Ready for Fall move-ins and professionally managed by Mosaic Living.

For more information about rental opportunities at Mosaic Living Moody Yards, visit rentatmosaic.com/moody-yards/ .

About Mosaic Homes

Mosaic is a vertically integrated real estate development company with a focus in the Greater Vancouver area. Mosaic’s in-house team manages every stage of the new development process—from land acquisition, design, and approvals to financing, construction, marketing, and sales—delivering new multi-family high-rise, low-rise, and townhome communities across the region. Over the past 25 years, and with more than 8,000 homes constructed, Mosaic has remained committed to designing and building A Better Home.

Mosaic Living brings the same dedication to creating A Better Rental Experience. Mosaic Living reimagines renting with modern apartments and townhomes across Greater Vancouver. With Moody Yards as the 7th community under Mosaic Living management. From a seamless application process and a professional management team, Mosaic Living makes it easy to settle in and stay.