Celebrating 29 Years of Legal Excellence, MedSpa Attorney in California Scheufler Law Expands Services for Growing Aesthetics Industry

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With mergers, acquisitions, and private equity reshaping the aesthetics and wellness industry, legal expertise has never been more critical for med spas in California. On July 6th, Scheufler Law celebrated their 29 year anniversary of practicing law. As the aesthetics industry continues its rapid growth, Scheufler Law is marking this milestone anniversary by expanding concierge-style legal services tailored to the unique needs of California’s med spa and wellness community. Debra Scheufler of Scheufler Law stands out as a trusted advisor for practices aiming to enter the market, expand, scale, or exit successfully. Debra has guided more than 3,000 clients and has negotiated deals in seven countries, providing expertise in compliance, mergers and acquisitions, and business structuring.

Rapid growth in the concierge wellness and aesthetics space has led to an increase in regulatory scrutiny for these practices. Representing these practices in California requires expertise in multiple areas of law and regulatory compliance.

Based in downtown San Diego, the experts at Scheufler Law make quality control paramount.

“My understanding of the intersection of the law and human nature allows me to achieve excellent results in a variety of situations,” she said.

Prior to becoming an attorney, Scheufler was an ACSM & ACE certified personal trainer and competitive body builder, winning five competitions by age 31.

“My background in the arts, athletics, science, and business allows me to provide a concierge service and focused expertise to help California med spas start, thrive, and exit successfully,” she said. “I am fortunate to have built a practice that I love and find a niche in the law that I am passionate about.”

Scheufler has represented med spas and wellness practices since 2011, with specific experience in corporate structure, M&A, and regulatory compliance. Her firm provides ancillary services in trademarks and estate planning.

The firm’s comprehensive services include more than legal advice. Clients can expect expert business advice and a bonus of a list of relevant business resources.

Scheufler Law teaches its clients how to structure and operate their practice with patient care and protecting their license as the primary objective.

“We analyze your objectives and create a clear, concise plan of action to set your practice up in a compliant manner, focusing on delegating control, optimal revenue flow, and creating an acquisition target,” she said.

In the case of a “business breakup”, Scheufler is adept at negotiating and helping clients navigate separation in a way that’s efficient, expeditious and cost-effective, with a clear path to disengage.

Scheufler Law consistently adds to its already robust services. This includes conducting compliance audits and developing comprehensive Standardized Procedures.

“Patients have an expectation of a more concierge service from the practices we represent, and we want to give clients the same experience with us,” Scheufler said. “With us, clients can count on easy-to-understand legal guidance. We give them the confidence to operate a successful, compliant practice with ongoing support for their legal needs.”

