The Next Role with Vernon Davis Joins the Cumulus Podcast Network

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s (OTCQB: CMLS) Westwood One today announced that The Next Role with Vernon Davis has joined the Cumulus Podcast Network. Former NFL star and Super Bowl champion turned actor and producer Vernon Davis launched The Next Role, his new podcast that focuses on career transition and reinvention.

The Next Role with Vernon Davis combines cinematic storytelling with deep, thought-provoking conversations exploring the transformative journeys of athletes, artists, comedians, and entrepreneurs as they redefine their careers and push creative boundaries. Each episode delves into the mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual process of reinvention – breaking barriers, embracing risk, and taking that big leap into uncharted territory. Vernon’s guests share their stories, their fears, and what it takes to keep evolving at the highest level.

The Next Role with Vernon Davis dropped its first episode today featuring former NFL star and 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominee Delanie Walker. Other guests scheduled to appear on the podcast with Vernon include comedian and actor Rickey Smiley; producer, author, and motivational speaker DeVon Franklin; comedian and “Roastmaster General” Jeff Ross; actor Danny Trejo; NFL legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice; and model, actress, and entrepreneur Eugena Washington, among others.

New episodes drop Thursdays and are available on major podcast platforms including YouTube and Apple Podcasts . As part of Westwood One’s portfolio, The Cumulus Podcast Network distributes, markets, and monetizes The Next Role with Vernon Davis exclusively with this new partnership.

“The Next Role is more than a podcast—it's a movement. I created this show to highlight the courage it takes to reinvent yourself, especially after a career in the spotlight,” said Vernon Davis. Adding, “Partnering with the Cumulus Podcast Network gives me the platform to amplify these powerful stories and connect with listeners who are navigating their own transitions. I’m excited to bring these conversations to life and inspire others to embrace their next chapter."

"Vernon Davis brings a rare blend of authenticity, creativity, and drive to the podcast space,” said Collin Jones, President, Westwood One and Cumulus Podcast Network. “His journey from the NFL to Hollywood and beyond is compelling, and The Next Role captures that spirit of reinvention that resonates with so many. We’re proud to welcome Vernon to the Cumulus Podcast Network and look forward to supporting his vision as he continues to inspire and engage audiences."

The Next Role with Vernon Davis is a Real 85 Productions project, executive produced by Vernon Davis, alongside Emmy-nominated filmmaker Joslyn Rose Lyons and Henry Penzi, with DeShon Hardy serving as producer.

About Vernon Davis

Vernon Davis is a former NFL star who established himself as one of the league’s most dominant tight ends during his 14-year career split between the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, and Washington Commanders. Since retiring from football in 2020, the two-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion, and Pro Football Hall of Fame hopeful has reinvented himself as a Hollywood actor and producer, with an expanding list of film and television credits alongside the likes of Morgan Freeman, John Malkovich, Bruce Willis, and Michelle Dockery, among many others. In addition to his entertainment career, he is also a musician, budding entrepreneur, and dedicated philanthropist.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (OTCQB: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to a quarter billion people every month – wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 399 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, Infinity Sports Network, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, an established and influential platform for original podcasts that are smart, entertaining, and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact, and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. For more information, visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

