Moffitt Cancer Center Selects Evident’s Pramana Technology to Expand Digital Pathology

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moffitt Cancer Center and Evident, which recently acquired Pramana Inc., today announced a strategic partnership, leveraging the Pramana high-throughput scanning system to support digital adoption across Moffitt’s clinical and research programs.

“Digital pathology is critical to advancing precision oncology,” said Karen Lu, MD, Executive Vice President and Physician-in-Chief at Moffitt Cancer Center. “Integrating Evident’s Pramana systems into our laboratories will enhance efficiency, strengthen diagnostic accuracy, and accelerate our progress toward a fully digital environment, ultimately supporting better outcomes for the patients we serve.”

After a comprehensive evaluation, Moffitt selected the Pramana system for its ability to deliver high-quality images, simplify workflows, and accommodate a wide range of slide types, including cytology and blood smears, within a single platform. The agreement includes the initial acquisition of four scanners, with installation expected to begin later this year.

“Moffitt is committed to adopting technologies that support both clinical care and research innovation,” said William Westra, MD, Vice Chair of Pathology at Moffitt Cancer Center. “Evident’s Pramana technology will allow us to process a broader range of slide types, reduce reliance on additional staffing, and lay the groundwork for future integration of AI tools.”

Pramana scanners were designed with ease of use in mind. Their intuitive interface reduces training demands, while a built-in workflow minimizes disruption as labs transition to digital operations. These features provide a practical path for institutions adopting digital pathology at scale.

“Evident is proud to work with Moffitt Cancer Center as it advances its digital pathology program,” said Wes Pringle, Evident CEO. “By integrating Pramana systems, Moffitt gains the image quality and operational efficiency needed today, along with a forward-thinking platform designed to support emerging technologies like AI.”

Moffitt expects phased implementation over the coming months, with validation and expansion of digital pathology planned as part of its long-term strategy. Full digital adoption is anticipated by 2027.

About EVIDENT

For over 100 years as Olympus, we set the industry standard for optical precision in microscopy, helping the world see what was once out of view. Today, as Evident, we continue to help scientists, physicians, and engineers illuminate the unseen with advanced imaging solutions that combine renowned optics with cutting-edge digital innovation.



Our life science portfolio supports research, clinical diagnostics, and education, offering a comprehensive range of imaging methods from essential brightfield and darkfield microscopy to advanced fluorescence, 4D analysis, and digital pathology. In industrial microscopy, we deliver precision and flexibility through laser scanning, digital, and semiconductor microscopes designed for tasks ranging from routine inspection to intricate quality control and manufacturing analysis.

Whether advancing new therapies, ensuring product integrity, or exploring the unknown, Evident is defining a new era of discovery with easy-to-use tools that help unlock hidden answers and empower exciting new breakthroughs.

Evident is headquartered in Tokyo and supported by R&D and manufacturing centers in Japan, the United States, Germany, and China, with operations and dedicated sales and service centers around the world. For more information, visit EvidentScientific.com/solutions/digital-pathology.



