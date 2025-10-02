Young Innovations Introduces American Eagle Instruments® XP² to the U.S. Market

Algonquin, IL, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young Innovations, Inc. (“Young”), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of dental products, has announced the launch of XP², a proprietary, scientifically driven, next generation line of innovative sharpen-free scalers by American Eagle Instruments. By combining scientific research with the highest caliber of quality standards, XP² instruments were developed as a pragmatic solution to address the complex and multifaceted challenges that hygienists, clinicians, and specialists often encounter in day-to-day practice.

Continuing the legacy of the clinical success established by the original XP Technology, the ultra lightweight XP² now includes up to 59% improved sharpness straight out-of-the-box. Cultivated to markedly enhance provider benefits that better support clinicians, the XP² also greatly enhances the experience involved with patient care.

In comparison to its predecessor, the latest model boasts key improvements in both ergonomics and durability. With a reimagined design that integrates the latest breakthroughs in clinical technology for the dental industry, highlighted ergonomic and safety features of the XP² include:

Equipped with a sharp, long-lasting blade that eliminates the need for sharpening, exponentially saving valuable time

Made with slimmer blades to more precisely access difficult-to-reach areas, including periodontal pockets and interproximal spaces

Increased tactile sensitivity to allow early detection and gentle removal of even the toughest deposits

Created with the most advanced XP Technology to produce clinically proven outcomes, as well as prevent irreversible injuries to the hand and wrist

Available with lightweight EagleLite® medical-grade resin handles that are half the weight of traditional stainless steel handles, helping to minimize hand and wrist fatigue

“Our continued investment into our XP Technology is a reflection of our staunch commitment to provide best-in-class products that cater and adapt to clinicians’ evolving needs while remaining at the forefront of clinical practice. The result is the XP²–an instrument created to offer practitioners consistent sharpness, extended longevity, unmatched durability, and elevated daily comfort,” remarked Alexander Gross - Category Director, Instruments at Young Innovations.

Engineered using a patented titanium nitride fusing process, XP Technology permanently transforms the metal structure to create its razor-sharp, durable edge that, unlike stainless steel instruments, prevents the need for manual sharpening throughout its lifespan.

XP² is available from all major dealers, including Benco, Henry Schein, Patterson, and Salvin.

To learn more about how XP² is redefining instrumentation to deliver more efficient, precise, and refined results that set a new industry standard, visit: https://yng.ink/xp2_info.

Providers can advance their expertise and access educational materials about XP² by enrolling in an upcoming CE course. To register, visit: https://yng.ink/befree_usexp.

About Young Innovations and American Eagle Instruments

Young Innovations is a leading manufacturer, distributor, and educator across the oral healthcare industry, dedicated to developing innovative solutions that connect good oral health to good overall health.

As part of Young Innovations, American Eagle Instruments® represents trusted heritage and quality craftsmanship. From the mountains of Missoula, Montana, every instrument begins with a visionary design and U.S.-made steel, expertly shaped and hand-honed by master craftsmen. Generations of dental professionals worldwide have relied on American Eagle Instruments for their performance, ergonomic design, and the enduring confidence of U.S. quality craftsmanship.

