ITS Logistics Introduces Battery Logistics Hubs Network to Support Evolving Lithium-Ion, EV Markets

RENO, Nev., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS Logistics, one of North America’s fastest-growing third-party logistics providers, has announced the launch of its Battery Logistics Hubs, a dedicated network of integrated distribution space and transportation solutions that provide greater flexibility within the heavily-regulated lithium-ion battery sector. With demand trends and supply chain challenges putting pressure on the electric vehicle (EV) industry, ITS aims to offer manufacturers and Tier 1 automakers safe, compliance-ready, and scalable operations tailored to today’s market.

“The EV transition is still accelerating, but companies are now facing headwinds that could cause significant demand fluctuation,” explained Kasia Wenker, VP of Solutions Engineering at ITS Logistics. “In this type of environment, a fixed facility optimized for the lowest cost during ideal conditions quickly becomes a liability. The flexibility to scale with demand while maintaining operational excellence is the real key to protecting against risk.”

The EV battery market has seen exceptional volatility over the past year, with geopolitical tension influencing both supply and demand. Tariffs on rare earth minerals as well as lithium-ion cells represent a threat to domestic EV battery production. Additionally, the rollback of the federal EV tax credit, which offered consumers up to $7,500 in tax credit for purchasing electric vehicles, is expected to decrease EV sales in the short term. Still, market optimism persists. Despite uncertainty, BloombergNEF forecasts U.S. EV passenger vehicle sales to more than double by 2030, representing 27% of total passenger car sales. While automakers anticipate a slight correction following record-high sales in August, most experts agree consumers will continue to purchase EVs for their environmental benefits and lower gasoline costs. For now, many brands are augmenting their strategy to include a mix of hybrid and ICE models in addition to all-electric vehicles.

“Current market dynamics, and the reactions we’ve seen from automakers so far, underscore a clear truth: to remain profitable in uncertainty, you must embrace flexibility — without compromising safety or compliance,” Wenker continued.

Lithium-ion batteries are high-value, hazardous, and subject to strict oversight across transport and storage. They require compliance with DOT and IMDG regulations in transit, and must meet NFPA 855, FM Global, and insurer requirements in storage. Variations in chemistry, packaging, and state-of-charge add operational complexity that traditional logistics networks can struggle to adapt to real-time demand and customer needs.

To address this, ITS Logistics has developed multi-tenant, campus-style Battery Hubs in Indianapolis and Dallas, designed to flex capacity up or down as demand shifts, support new model launches or recalls, and provide geographic diversity across the U.S. for regional agility. The network balances flexibility with critical needs for battery supply chains, including:

Fire suppression and environmental monitoring systems designed specifically for lithium-ion risk and aligned with upcoming regulatory changes.

Boots-on-the-ground, extensively trained operators and hazmat-certified staff executing battery-specific procedures and compliance documentation.

FTZ-ready space for managing imports, completing assembly tasks, and protecting cash flow.

Integrated hazmat-certified transportation across road, intermodal, and drayage, seamlessly coordinated with warehousing to reduce handoffs and delays.

“Flexibility protects customers not just in growth cycles, but through volatility and correction,” Wenker concluded. “In a market where one policy change, tariff decision, or sourcing disruption can upend forecasts overnight, our Battery Logistics Hubs give manufacturers, automakers, and suppliers the ability to adapt safely and confidently.”

ITS Logistics offers a full suite of network transportation solutions across North America and omnichannel distribution and fulfillment services to 95% of the U.S. population within two days. These services include drayage and intermodal in 22 coastal ports and 30 rail ramps, a full suite of asset and asset-lite transportation solutions, omnichannel distribution and fulfillment, and outbound small parcel.

ITS Logistics’ Battery Hubs are fully operational with space available now. Learn more here.

