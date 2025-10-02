North America Precision Nutrition Market Analysis Report 2025-2032: Abbott, Dexcom, Nestle and DSM Lead Ecosystem Expansion with Integrated Diagnostics and Supplements

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Precision Nutrition Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report By Technology, By End Use, By Service Type, By Application, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Precision Nutrition Market is expected to witness market growth of 15.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2025-2032).



The US market dominated the North America Precision Nutrition Market by country in 2024, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2032; thereby, achieving a market value of USD 5.46 billion by 2032. The Canada market is experiencing a CAGR of 18.2% during 2025-2032. Additionally, the Mexico market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.3% during 2025-2032. The US and Canada led the North America Precision Nutrition Market by Country with a market share of 81% and 10.3% in 2024.





The North American precision nutrition market has grown from academic research in the early 2000s to a major digital health sector, thanks to government programs, OEM innovations, and consumer demand. Some important events are the NIH's $150 million Nutrition for Precision Health program in 2022, the FDA's approval of consumer glucose monitors in 2024, and Nestle and DSM's investments in personalized nutrition platforms. These changes made precision nutrition a real healthcare strategy that brought together science, policy, and business.





Biomarker tracking is becoming more popular with consumers, research is being used to create real-world solutions, and platform ecosystems that combine diagnostics, supplements, and analytics are becoming more common. Big companies like Abbott, Dexcom, Nestle, and DSM are building complete ecosystems. Startups like Viome and ZOE, on the other hand, focus on credibility through clinical validation. There is a lot of competition, but it is also collaborative. Partnerships, acquisitions, and following the rules will help precision nutrition grow into a professionalized, technology-enabled, and evidence-based ecosystem.



Service Type Outlook



Based on Service Type, the market is segmented into Personalized Plans & Subscription Services, Genomics & Multi-Omics Analysis Services, Digital Platforms & Solutions, Consultation Services, and Institutional & Wellness Programs. The Personalized Plans & Subscription Services market segment dominated the Canada Precision Nutrition Market by Service Type is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2 % during the forecast period thereby continuing its dominance until 2032. Also, The Consultation Services market is anticipated to grow as a CAGR of 19.1 % during the forecast period during 2025-2032.



End Use Outlook



Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Healthcare Providers, Direct-to-Consumers, Dietary Supplement Manufacturers, Fitness & Wellness Companies, Research Institutes, and Other End Use. Among various US Precision Nutrition Market by End Use; The Healthcare Providers market achieved a market size of USD $506.3 Million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6 % during the forecast period. The Fitness & Wellness Companies market is predicted to experience a CAGR of 15.5% throughout the forecast period from (2025 - 2032).



Country Outlook



The United States is the leader in the North American precision nutrition market, which started as research and has grown into a mainstream health system. The NIH's $150 million Nutrition for Precision Health project in 2022 gave things a big boost. It used AI, genomics, and microbiome analysis to predict how people would respond to different foods. The rise in chronic disease rates and the use of Food-as-Medicine strategies made people want more personalized solutions.

By 2024, FDA-approved glucose monitors for consumers from Abbott and Dexcom made biomarker tracking available to everyone, allowing for real-time changes to diets. AI-integrated apps, personalized supplements, and microbiome-based insights are some of the trends. Companies like Levels, Nutrisense, Viome, Nestle, and DSM are at the forefront of innovation. The U.S. is still the most advanced precision nutrition market in the world, thanks to research, policy, and corporate investment.



Key Companies Profiled

Viome Life Sciences, Inc.

ZOE Limited

Lifenome Inc.

Precision Nutrition Inc.

Prenetics Global Limited

Decodify Me LLC (SelfDecode)

23ANDME HOLDING CO.

Genesis Healthcare Co.

AMILI Pte Ltd

Xcode Life

Market Report Segmentation

By Technology

Genomics

Metabolomics

Proteomics

Transcriptomics

Other Technology

By End Use

Healthcare Providers

Direct-to-Consumers

Dietary Supplement Manufacturers

Fitness & Wellness Companies

Research Institutes

Other End Use

By Service Type

Personalized Plans & Subscription Services

Genomics & Multi-Omics Analysis Services

Digital Platforms & Solutions

Consultation Services

Institutional & Wellness Programs

By Application

Weight Management

Disease Management

General Health & Wellness

Sports Nutrition

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lsa5ca

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments