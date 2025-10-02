Franc Metal & Frères Fined $30,000 for Selling Unapproved Mobile Food Truck in Ontario

Toronto, ON, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quebec-based company Franc Metal & Frères has pleaded guilty to two offences under the Technical Standards and Safety Act, 2000 (TSS Act) in connection with the sale of an unapproved mobile food truck to an Ontario business. The Ontario Court of Justice has imposed a fine of $30,000, along with a 25% victim surcharge.

Franc Metal & Frères was found to have sold an unapproved 2010-built food truck equipped with propane-fueled appliances to a catering business in Carleton, Ontario. The vehicle had not been certified for propane use as required by the Ontario Regulation 212/01: Gaseous Fuels of the TSSA Act. The company also misled the purchaser by affixing a falsified field approval label to the truck, falsely suggesting it met all safety standards set by the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA).

“The use of propane in food trucks can pose risks to owners, operators, and customers due to movement, vibration, and the presence of ignition sources on board. That’s why these vehicles must meet provincial safety regulations,” said Owen Kennedy, TSSA’s Director of Fuel Safety. “Selling an unapproved food truck with a fake TSSA approval label is irresponsible, and those who cut corners will face legal consequences.”

TSSA reminds businesses that all food trucks built after February 13, 2006, are required to have a Field Approval from TSSA or be certified and labelled by a certification organization that is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada. For those who wish to verify the Field Approval of a food truck, please contact TSSA at 1-877-682-8772 or via email at customerservices@tssa.org.

Approved food trucks must also be inspected annually by a TSSA-certified technician.

To learn more about food truck approval requirements, please visit TSSA’s website.

