Preservation Equity Fund Advisors Closes $156 Million Affordable Housing Fund to Expand U.S. Preservation Efforts

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preservation Equity Fund Advisors (PEF Advisors) announced the final close of its latest affordable housing fund, Preservation Equity Fund 3, L.P. At $156 million, this fund is the third in a series of closed-end funds sponsored by PEF Advisors targeting the preservation of affordable housing in high-rent, high-growth markets across the U.S.

Ann Caruana, President and CIO, commented, “With an additional $450 million in purchasing power, this fundraise positions PEF Advisors to approach nearly $1 billion in acquisitions dedicated exclusively for housing that certifies low-income families and seniors in high-cost communities nationwide. Households earning 60% or less of area median income represent half of all renters and face the greatest shortage of affordable housing in the U.S. We are committed to deploying capital in these markets to preserve and enhance essential housing.”

Preservation Equity Fund 3, L.P. closed with 17 investors of which nearly two-thirds were repeat investors. “We are grateful for the continued support and trust provided by our limited partners,” continued Caruana. The fund has already acquired two assets and has several other investments under control.

About Preservation Equity Fund Advisors

Since 2016, Preservation Equity Fund Advisors, LLC (PEF Advisors) has focused on acquiring and preserving existing affordable housing in high-cost markets through institutional private equity funding. PEF Advisors is an affiliate of the WNC & Associates, Inc. (WNC) family of companies with access to WNC’s more than 54 years of experience, 1,700 properties, and more than $20 billion in affordable housing investments nationwide, spanning tax credit and preservation strategies.

