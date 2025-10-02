CSX Celebrates Reopening of Blue Ridge Subdivision

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) today celebrated the reopening of the Blue Ridge Subdivision, nearly a year to the day after Hurricane Helene destroyed large portions of the freight line. Together with its partners, CSX restored the key 60-mile corridor damaged by Hurricane Helene within the Blue Ridge Subdivision that carries more than 14 million tons of freight each year and connects Appalachian communities and businesses to the nation’s broader freight network.

The Blue Ridge Subdivision is one of four North-South routes in the CSX network, serving not only local customers but also acting as a critical throughway for the entire system. Its restoration strengthens CSX’s network resiliency, providing added capacity and flexibility to keep freight moving efficiently across the country.

“Restoring this vital freight corridor is a testament to resilience, recovery, and the power of partnership,” said Steve Angel, President and CEO of CSX. “This is a significant moment for CSX, for the communities of Tennessee and North Carolina, and for everyone who has worked tirelessly over the past year to ensure that freight rail is once again moving safely and reliably through the Nolichucky Gorge, making sure that CSX’s network emerges stronger than ever, and that it’s better positioned to serve customers, communities, and the national economy.”

Upgrades to the Subdivision include the rebuilt 530‑foot Poplar Bridge with a modern ballast‑deck design for better clearance and mitigating future potential weather impacts. Four out of the six original 95-foot spans were salvaged and reused, reflecting CSX’s commitment to sustainability.

CSX also rebuilt the Devil’s Creek bridge which crosses the state line between North Carolina and Tennessee, reinforced key structures such as retaining walls, and upgraded drainage systems throughout the entire Nolichucky Gorge and in several locations outside of the Gorge.

Restoring the Blue Ridge Subdivision was one of the largest rail recovery projects in CSX’s history. Key facts include:

Over 570,000+ man hours worked to restore the line (CSX employees, contractors and suppliers).

1 million cubic yards of rock and material used to rebuild embankments and track beds.

575 rail piles and 1,150 precast concrete panels installed to construct a nearly one mile retaining wall south of Poplar.

21,000 cubic yards of concrete placed to strengthen structures.

35,500 linear feet of new track laid in the Nolichucky River gorge.





“Even as Hurricane Helene disrupted operations, CSX’s network proved resilient,” said Mike Cory, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of CSX. “The company maintained strong service levels across its broader system throughout unforeseen natural disasters, adapting quickly to challenges and ensuring essential goods for the nation kept moving. Now, with the reopening of the Blue Ridge Subdivision, CSX’s network is stronger and more resilient to disruption than ever before.”

CSX worked closely with state and federal agencies, environmental specialists, and local communities to complete the restoration. The effort prioritized safety, sustainability, and resilience to ensure the Blue Ridge Subdivision remains a critical link in America’s supply chain for decades to come.

