North America Mini and Mid Excavators Market Analysis Report 2025-2032: Electrification, Digitalization and Rental Demand Drive Growth with Zero-Emission Machines and Telematics

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Mini and Mid Excavators Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report By Type, By End User, By Operating Weight, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Mini & Mid Excavators (Upto 20 Tonnes) Market is expected to witness market growth of 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2025-2032).



The US market dominated the North America Mini & Mid Excavators (Upto 20 Tonnes) Market by country in 2024, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2032; thereby, achieving a market value of $4.35 billion by 2032. The Canada market is experiencing a CAGR of 6.5% during 2025-2032. Additionally, the Mexico market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% during 2025-2032. The US and Canada led the North America Mini & Mid Excavators (Upto 20 Tonnes) Market by Country with a market share of 74.2% and 12.9% in 2024.





The North American mini and mid excavator market has changed from a small part of the market that was mostly made up of Asian imports to an important part of construction, utilities, and city projects. In the 1980s, mini excavators (under six tonnes) became popular because they were small and easy to move around, which made them great for cities. At the same time, mid-sized models (six to twenty tonnes) became popular for infrastructure work because of federal and provincial investment programs. Regulatory pressures, especially from emissions standards in the US and Canada, sped up the development of cleaner diesel engines, hybrid platforms, and electric machines. OEMs like Bobcat, Volvo CE, Caterpillar, and John Deere were at the forefront of this work.





There are three main trends that define the market today: electrification, digitalization, and rental-driven use. Because of stricter local rules and goals for sustainability, zero-emission equipment is becoming more popular. Examples include the Bobcat E10e and Volvo ECR25 Electric. Telematics and grade-assist systems are examples of digital technologies that make work more productive and help manage assets better by closing skill gaps and making things run more smoothly.

Rental companies are still very important because they create a need for multi-attachment capability and easy ways to move things. OEM strategies focus on bringing these new ideas together, growing dealer networks, and building aftermarket ecosystems. Competition is based on being the most technologically advanced, being ready to follow rules, and having customer relationships that are based on service.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Track and Wheeled. The Track market segment dominated the Canada Mini & Mid Excavators (Upto 20 Tonnes) Market by Type is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2 % during the forecast period thereby continuing its dominance until 2032. Also, The Wheeled market is anticipated to grow as a CAGR of 7.1 % during the forecast period during 2025-2032.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Landscaping & Construction and Agriculture. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% over the projection period, the Landscaping & Construction Market, dominate the US Mini & Mid Excavators (Upto 20 Tonnes) Market by End User in 2024 and would be a prominent market until 2032. The Agriculture market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.4% during 2025-2032.



Country Outlook



The U.S. is the biggest and most important market for mini and mid excavators up to 20 tonnes in North America. This is because there is a lot of demand from home building, utilities, road maintenance, and landscaping. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) greatly increases the need for equipment. At the same time, strict EPA emissions standards and a lack of workers speed up the use of hybrid and electric models.

Rental penetration is rising as contractors prefer to use modern, flexible machines that come with telematics, operator-assist technologies, and attachment flexibility. Caterpillar, Deere, Komatsu, and other top OEMs compete fiercely, focusing on durability, dealer support, and digital fleet management. Major rental companies are a big part of fleet modernization.



Key Companies Profiled

Volvo Construction Equipment AB (Volvo Group)

Kobelco Construction Machinery Australia Pty Ltd. (Kobe Steel, Ltd.)

Caterpillar, Inc.

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Deere & Company

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (Hitachi, Ltd.)

Doosan Corporation

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

KUBOTA Corporation

Market Report Segmentation

By Type

Track

Wheeled

By End User

Landscaping & Construction

Agriculture

By Operating Weight

10 tons to 20 tons

4 tons to 10 tons

Less than 4 tons

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9lphh7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments