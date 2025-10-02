North America Advanced IC Substrates Research Report 2025-2032: AI and Edge Workloads Drive Innovations

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Advanced IC Substrates Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report By Type, By Technology, By Application, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Advanced IC Substrates Market is expected to witness market growth of 8.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2025-2032).



The US market dominated the North America Advanced IC Substrates Market by country in 2024, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2032; thereby, achieving a market value of $4.71 billion by 2032. The Canada market is experiencing a CAGR of 11.9% during 2025-2032. Additionally, the Mexico market is expected to experience a CAGR of 10% during 2025-2032. The US and Canada led the North America Advanced IC Substrates Market by Country with a market share of 80.2% and 8.1% in 2024.





The advanced IC substrates market in North America is going through a big change. It is moving from being based on design and equipment to building strong domestic packaging and substrate capabilities. The change is being driven by AI, faster computing, and edge-to-cloud workloads that need better thermal/power co-design, lower-loss dielectrics, higher layer counts, and finer line-space.

Policy changes are making it easier for businesses and governments to work together, set up pilot lines, and agree on standards. At the same time, OEMs and manufacturers are putting packaging and wafer capacity in the same place to speed up feedback loops. To meet performance, reliability, and sustainability needs, materials innovation is picking up speed, especially with glass-core substrates and low-loss resins. Training workers and safe manufacturing methods make the region even more competitive.





As domestic companies grow from a small base, they are making it harder for established suppliers to compete by doing localized research and development, pilot production, and anchor partnerships. Differentiation is moving away from cost and toward performance that adds value, such as signal integrity, power-thermal efficiency, and faster cycle times that meet the needs of AI and high-performance computing.

Integrated hubs that bring together wafer, packaging, and substrate development are becoming strategic clusters. They lower supply chain risks and help with quick yield learning. To be successful, you need to master co-design practices, use a variety of materials, and create trusted, resilient supply ecosystems that meet the needs of critical infrastructure and defense.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Mobile & Consumer Electronics, Networking & Communication Devices, Automotive Electronics, Computing and Data Centers, and Other Application. The Mobile & Consumer Electronics market segment dominated the Canada Advanced IC Substrates Market by Application is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7 % during the forecast period thereby continuing its dominance until 2032. Also, The Computing and Data Centers market is anticipated to grow as a CAGR of 12.4 % during the forecast period during 2025-2032.



Technology Outlook



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into High-Density Interconnect (HDI) Substrates, Build-Up Substrates, Ceramic Substrates, Coreless Substrates, and Other Technology. Among various US Advanced IC Substrates Market by Technology; The High-Density Interconnect (HDI) Substrates market achieved a market size of USD $847.3 Million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1 % during the forecast period. The Coreless Substrates market is predicted to experience a CAGR of 8.8% throughout the forecast period from (2025 - 2032).



Country Outlook



The United States is shaping the North American advanced IC substrates market through its concentration of OEMs, hyperscalers, and chip designers driving performance targets. Growth is fueled by AI accelerators, networking ASICs, and automotive compute platforms demanding high-layer-count ABF substrates with fine routing, low-loss dielectrics, and warpage control. Federal policies are boosting domestic R&D, pilot lines, and secure supply chains, while OSATs and EMS providers expand packaging capabilities. Market trends highlight larger FC-BGA panels, advanced resin chemistries, thermal solutions, and tighter co-design. Competition is intensifying, with differentiation

