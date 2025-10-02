Mobix Labs Delivers Breakout Year With Over 50% Revenue Growth in Fiscal 2025

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX) (“Mobix Labs,” “Mobix,” or the “Company”), a leader in advanced connectivity solutions, today announced selected preliminary results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2025.

Mobix Labs delivered more than 50% year-over-year revenue growth in fiscal 2025, fueled by strong demand across aerospace, defense, and wireless markets, along with contributions from recent acquisitions. While quarterly revenue varied with the timing of customer programs, the full-year growth trajectory was substantial, and the Company heads into fiscal 2026 with record customer momentum and its strongest opportunity pipeline to date.

“Fiscal 2025 was a breakout year for Mobix Labs,” said Phil Sansone, Chief Executive Officer of Mobix Labs. “Even with the natural ups and downs of quarterly timing, we grew revenue by more than 50% for the year—proof of the powerful momentum behind our business. Looking ahead, our pipeline is expanding rapidly, and we see 2026 as another exciting step forward in our growth journey.”

Fiscal 2025: Breakout Growth Across Key Markets

Revenue climbed over 50% year-over-year.

Expanded presence in aerospace and defense, powering mission-critical technologies.

Broadened reach in wireless and high-reliability applications.

Positioned to begin fiscal 2026 with a record-high opportunity funnel across defense, aerospace, and commercial infrastructure.



2026 Outlook: Momentum Building for Continued Expansion

Mobix Labs expects fiscal 2026 to build on its momentum, supported by:

Rising global demand for defense and aerospace connectivity solutions.

Growing adoption of wireless and sensing technologies.

Continued execution of an aggressive growth strategy, both organic and acquisition-driven.



“Our opportunity pipeline has never been stronger,” Sansone added. “With disciplined execution and innovation, we believe fiscal 2026 will be another year of growth and progress for Mobix Labs.”

About Mobix Labs, Inc.

Based in Irvine, California, Mobix Labs is a fabless semiconductor company delivering advanced wireless and wired connectivity, RF, imaging, switching, and filtering technologies for next-generation communication systems. Our solutions support aerospace, defense, 5G, medical, industrial, and other high-reliability markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “seek,” “target,” “goal,” “forecast,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms, as well as similar expressions. These statements are based on current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding future events, business performance, operating results, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth strategy, and industry trends, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the variability and timing of customer orders and program-driven revenue, which may result in fluctuations from quarter to quarter; the Company’s limited operating history as a public company and its ability to execute on growth strategies, both organic and acquisition-driven; dependence on a small number of key customers and suppliers, particularly in the aerospace and defense industries; challenges associated with developing, commercializing, and scaling new technologies; competitive pressures, rapid technological change, and market adoption risks in wireless, defense, and high-reliability sectors; risks relating to the integration of acquisitions, the realization of anticipated synergies, and the management of growth; macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, including defense budget priorities, inflation, supply chain disruptions, and global conflicts; regulatory, legal, and compliance risks, including export controls, government contracting requirements, and changes in applicable laws; and risks relating to the availability and cost of capital, as well as issues connected to liquidity, indebtedness, and access to financing.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Mobix Labs undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. For additional discussion of these and other risks, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section and other disclosures in Mobix Labs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Chris Lancaster, Mobix Labs, Inc.

clancaster@mobixlabs.com

Investor Contact:

Ryan Battaglia, Mobix Labs, Inc.

rbattaglia@mobixlabs.com