Crestwood Advisors Earns Spot on Forbes/SHOOK Top RIA List for Fourth Consecutive Year

Boston, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestwood Advisors (“Crestwood”), a boutique investment advisory and wealth management firm based in Boston and with offices in Connecticut and Rhode Island, is proud to announce its inclusion on the Forbes/SHOOK America’s Top RIA Firms list for the fourth consecutive year.

Crestwood ranked No. 56 in 2025, moving up from No. 59 in 2024, underscoring the firm’s steady growth and enduring commitment to client service.

“Our place on this list is a direct reflection of the trust our clients put in us,” said Crestwood President and Managing Partner Leah R. Sciabarrasi, CFP®. “We’re honored to be recognized nationally for delivering advice that helps families and institutions achieve lasting financial confidence.”

The Forbes ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, identifies the nation’s top 250 registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the U.S. through a rigorous combination of qualitative and quantitative measures. The evaluation process considers factors such as assets under management, revenue growth, compliance records, and client service. This year, SHOOK received more than 50,000 nominations and conducted over 33,000 interviews with advisors and firm leaders to determine the final list.

Now in its fourth year, the Forbes/SHOOK Top RIA Firms list continues to spotlight wealth management firms that set the standard for excellence. Collectively, the 250 firms honored in 2025 oversee more than $1.9 trillion in assets, reflecting the strength and depth of the independent advisory community. The full methodology for the ranking can be found here.

Crestwood did not pay a fee to appear on the published list or to market the award.

Please view Crestwood Advisors’ list of important disclosures regarding awards and recognitions here.

About Crestwood Advisors

Crestwood Advisors is an independent, fee-only, wealth management firm with approximately $7.02 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024. Founded in 2003, Crestwood Advisors provides investment management with financial planning strategies to help high-net-worth individuals and families identify and prioritize their goals and build sustainable wealth so that they may enjoy more financially secure and purposeful lives. For more information, please visit https://www.crestwoodadvisors.com.