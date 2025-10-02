Step2 Launches 2025 Gift Guides for Easy Holiday Shopping

STREETSBORO, Ohio, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Step2, the leading manufacturer of play, patio, and pool products, is making holiday shopping easier than ever with the release of their 2025 Holiday Gift Guides. Thoughtfully organized by age and category, the guides showcase Step2’s best-selling classics alongside fresh, imaginative new toys designed to spark creativity and joy.

This year’s holiday lineup shines with the beloved My First™ collection—including the viral My First Christmas Tree™, My First Advent Calendar™, My First Snowman™, and My First Gingerbread House™. Families will also find endless inspiration across curated categories, featuring everything from pretend play kitchens and roller coasters to swings, climbers, and water tables—all built to encourage imaginative play and cognitive growth.





“We know the holidays start earlier each year, and our goal is to help families find affordable, high-quality toys that inspire creativity, education, and endless fun,” said Kelly Pezley, Chief Revenue Officer. “This season, we’re especially excited to introduce thoughtfully designed toys that are both kid-friendly and gift-worthy.”

Step2’s 2025 Holiday Gift Guides are now available at https://www.step2.com/pages/holiday-gift-guide, offering parents, grandparents, and gift-givers the perfect resource to make holiday shopping stress-free—and magical.

The 2025 Step2 Holiday favorites lineup includes:

About The Step2 Company:

Step2 has been a leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing children’s and home products for over 30 years. From imaginative kids' toys to resilient planters and sleek pool loungers, Step2 brings high-quality, durable innovative products that bring fun and style to your home for many years to come.

