Step2 Launches 2025 Gift Guides for Easy Holiday Shopping

STREETSBORO, Ohio, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Step2, the leading manufacturer of play, patio, and pool products, is making holiday shopping easier than ever with the release of their 2025 Holiday Gift Guides. Thoughtfully organized by age and category, the guides showcase Step2’s best-selling classics alongside fresh, imaginative new toys designed to spark creativity and joy.
This year’s holiday lineup shines with the beloved My First™ collection—including the viral My First Christmas Tree™, My First Advent Calendar™, My First Snowman™, and My First Gingerbread House™. Families will also find endless inspiration across curated categories, featuring everything from pretend play kitchens and roller coasters to swings, climbers, and water tables—all built to encourage imaginative play and cognitive growth.
“We know the holidays start earlier each year, and our goal is to help families find affordable, high-quality toys that inspire creativity, education, and endless fun,” said Kelly Pezley, Chief Revenue Officer. “This season, we’re especially excited to introduce thoughtfully designed toys that are both kid-friendly and gift-worthy.”
Step2’s 2025 Holiday Gift Guides are now available at https://www.step2.com/pages/holiday-gift-guide, offering parents, grandparents, and gift-givers the perfect resource to make holiday shopping stress-free—and magical.
The 2025 Step2 Holiday favorites lineup includes:
- My First Collection™: The highly sought after My First Christmas Tree™ is back again this year alongside the beloved My First Snowman™ , My First Gingerbread House™ and My First Advent Calendar™ all designed to spark creativity, holiday cheer, and lasting family traditions. Available at www.step2.com and Amazon, prices range from $42.99-$74.99.
- New! Nutcracker Prince™: Bring storybook magic to your holiday décor with this nearly 6-foot-tall nutcracker in a classic white finish. A charming, larger-than-life centerpiece, it’s the perfect canvas for festive creativity as it can be customized or painted to suit your holiday décor. Available at http://www.step2.com for $149.99.
- New! Harmony Play Kitchen™: This modern kitchen is designed for hours of hands-on fun and imaginative play. The interactive set features electronic lights and sounds and real-life features including clicker knobs that twist, doors that open and close and lights that turn on and off. Available at http://www.step2.com and Amazon; retails for $219.99.
- New! Harmony All-in-One Activity Table™: Designed for busy little hands and creative minds, this versatile activity table with storage grows with your child’s ever-changing interests. Today it’s a train table, tomorrow an art station—while the clever storage area underneath keeps toys and treasures neatly tucked away. Available at www.step2.com and Amazon for $199.99.
- New! Harmony Table and Chairs™: This table and chair set is as aesthetically pleasing as it is functional. Warm wood elements pair with durable resin construction to create a sturdy, inviting space where little ones can eat, play, and color. The set features storage beneath the table to keep books, games, and art supplies neatly tucked away. Available at www.step2.com and Amazon for $199.99.
- New! Grill & Go BBQ Cart with Lights and Sounds™: This adorable Grill & Go BBQ Cart turns pretend play into a sizzling adventure with interactive features that brings make-believe meals to life. The set features glowing charcoal and sizzling sounds with twistable clicker knobs, a working oven door, and a spinning turntable to encourage hands-on creativity. Available at www.step2.com and Amazon; retails for $159.99.
- New! Putt & Splash Adventure Center™: This set brings mini golf to your backyard with three customizable golf course paths that connect to a central water tower. Kids of all ages can rearrange the layout to create new challenges, turning every game into a unique, active, and splash-filled adventure. Available at www.step2.com for $169.99.
- Up & Down Roller Coaster Rapid Ride & Hide™: This roller coaster packs endless fun for little ones whether used inside or outside. When done playing it rapid “hides” by easily coming apart for convenient and compact storage. Available at Amazon for $139.99.
- Step2 Side-by-Side Push Around Roadster™: This sporty, fun, red two-seater ride-on car features a sleek design, complete with realistic faux metal accents, headlights, working horn and molded-in features. The EZ-turn caster wheel and wide grip handle provide easy steering for adults to push the car. Available at www.step2.com and Amazon; retails for $149.99.
For more information on Step2, or their new line of products, visit www.step2.com
About The Step2 Company:
Step2 has been a leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing children’s and home products for over 30 years. From imaginative kids' toys to resilient planters and sleek pool loungers, Step2 brings high-quality, durable innovative products that bring fun and style to your home for many years to come.
