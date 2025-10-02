North America Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Research Report 2025: Agentic Workflows, Built-in Governance and Secure Platforms Drive Adoption Across IDEs and CI/CD

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report By End-user, By Application, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market is expected to witness market growth of 33.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2025-2032).



The US market dominated the North America Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market by country in 2024, thereby, achieving a market value of USD 1.58 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 32.5 % during the forecast period. The Canada market is experiencing a CAGR of 36.6% during 2025-2032. Additionally, the Mexico market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 35.2% during 2025-2032. The US and Canada led the North America Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market by Country with a market share of 79.2% and 10% in 2024.





The North American Generative AI (GenAI) market in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) has grown in two ways: through technological progress and regulatory guidance. In the U.S., NIST put out the AI Risk Management Framework (AI RMF 1.0) and a Generative AI Profile. In Canada, the AIDA and Voluntary Code of Conduct have set expectations for governance. These frameworks stress human oversight, content provenance, and risk management. They help businesses decide whether or not to use AI copilots and agents. Companies like GitHub, Amazon, Google, and Atlassian have added AI to their developer tools. They have gone from suggesting code to creating end-to-end agentic workflows that plan, test, and make changes with human supervision.





Three big changes are happening in the market: workflows are moving from being helpful to being agentic, governance is being built into the design, and platforms are being built under cost and operational constraints. To meet the needs of businesses, top vendors combine integrated tools with trust features like audit logs, policy enforcement, and secure deployment options. Platforms that manage IDEs, CI/CD pipelines, and repositories are the main competitors, while specialists offer governance, safety, or solutions that are specific to a certain field. Software engineers and DevOps professionals use AI for code generation, debugging, and CI/CD, which helps end users adopt the technology. SecOps uses AI to find threats. Code auto-completion, personalized tools, natural language interfaces, and AI-enhanced design are some of the most popular applications on the market.



End-user Outlook



Based on End-user, the market is segmented into Software Engineers/DevOps Professionals, and Security Professionals/SecOps. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.1% over the projection period, the Software Engineers/DevOps Professionals Market, dominate the Canada Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market by End-user in 2024 and would be a prominent market until 2032. The Security Professionals/SecOps market is expected to witness a CAGR of 37.9% during 2025-2032.



Country Outlook



The US is the main market for generative AI in the SDLC because it has both advanced platforms and strong governance frameworks. The AI Risk Management Framework (AI RMF 1.0) and the Generative AI Profile from NIST give businesses advice on how to evaluate, trace, and oversee AI systems with human input. This is in addition to federal cybersecurity deployment advice. GitHub Copilot, Amazon CodeWhisperer, Atlassian Intelligence, and Google Gemini Code Assist are some of the biggest companies that have added AI to IDEs, code hosts, and planning tools. This has turned GenAI from a novelty into something that can be audited. The main trend is moving away from helpful suggestions and toward agentic workflows that plan, change multi-file code, create tests, and open pull requests under policy controls.



List of Key Companies Profiled

Microsoft Corporation

OpenAI, LLC

NVIDIA Corporation

Google LLC

Anthropic PBC

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.)

Meta Platforms, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Accenture PLC

Adobe, Inc.

Market Report Segmentation

By End-user

Software Engineers/DevOps Professionals

Security Professionals/SecOps

By Application

Code Generation & Auto-Completion

Personalized Development Tools

Natural Language Interfaces for Development

AI-Enhanced Design and UX

Other Application

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b71vde

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments