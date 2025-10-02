Europe Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Research Report 2025: Amazon Q, GitHub and JetBrains Drive EU-Compliant Solutions as SAP and Hapag-Lloyd Showcase Adoption

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report By End-user, By Application, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market is expected to witness market growth of 33.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2025-2032).



The Germany market dominated the Europe Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market by country in 2024, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2032; thereby, achieving a market value of USD 225.6 million by 2032. The UK market is exhibiting a CAGR of 32.4% during 2025-2032. Additionally, the France market is expected to experience a CAGR of 34.7% during 2025-2032. The Germany and UK led the Europe Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market by Country with a market share of 20.8% and 18.9% in 2024.





The European Generative AI in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) market is based on a governance-first approach, which is guided by the EU Artificial Intelligence Act, which went into effect on August 1, 2024. This law, along with supporting rules like NIS2, the Cyber Resilience Act, DORA, and the EU Data Act, has made it safe and risk-based to use AI tools in development workflows. The AI Office of the European Commission strengthens oversight, standardization, and international coordination, giving businesses more confidence and clarity. Companies like Microsoft, OpenAI, Google, Atlassian, and JetBrains have changed their products to meet compliance standards.





Some important trends in the market are governance-by-design, platformization with European data controls, and a move from help to agentic workflows. Businesses want integrated platforms that cover the entire SDLC and make it easier to follow rules about auditability, data residency, and risk management. Competition is based on trust and distribution. Vendors are putting AI into code editors, repositories, and planning tools while also providing security, observability, and controlled autonomy. Software engineers and DevOps professionals are the ones who get end users to use AI for things like code generation, workflow optimization, and CI/CD. SecOps teams, on the other hand, get better at finding threats and analyzing vulnerabilities.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Code Generation & Auto-Completion, Personalized Development Tools, Natural Language Interfaces for Development, AI-Enhanced Design and UX, and Other Application. Among various UK Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market by Application; The Code Generation & Auto-Completion market achieved a market size of USD $8.6 Million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.5 % during the forecast period. The Natural Language Interfaces for Development market is predicted to experience a CAGR of 33.2% throughout the forecast period from (2025 - 2032).



Country Outlook



Germany's generative AI in the SDLC is being pushed by regulations that focus on sovereignty, established businesses, and enterprise-grade coding agents. The EU AI Act, which has phased-in requirements starting in August 2025, and BSI advice on bias, security, and transparency are pushing German companies to make risk management, traceability, and model oversight more formal across their development pipelines.

Companies like Amazon Q Developer, GitHub Enterprise Cloud, and JetBrains offer EU-compliant or local-inference options that make it safe and easy to use AI. Flagship implementations at SAP and Hapag-Lloyd show how productive, governed workflows can be. Competitive differentiation, on the other hand, depends on auditability, data residency, and integration with German toolchains.



Market Report Segmentation

By End-user

Software Engineers/DevOps Professionals

Security Professionals/SecOps

By Application

Code Generation & Auto-Completion

Personalized Development Tools

Natural Language Interfaces for Development

AI-Enhanced Design and UX

Other Application

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

