Middle East and Africa Household Care Market Outlook and Growth Analysis Report 2025-2034: Enzymatic Detergents Dominate Middle East and Africa Market Amid Water Scarcity

The Middle East and Africa household care market size attained a value of USD 7.14 Billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.49% between 2025 and 2034, reaching almost USD 12.18 Billion by 2034.







Detergents represent the largest segment of the household care products in the Middle East and Africa. Buoyed by the growth of its detergents segment, the Middle East and Africa household care industry is further projected to grow in the forecast of 2025-2034.



The Middle East and Africa market is being aided by the thriving economies of the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Arabian economy witnessed a renewed growth of 2.2% in 2018, as compared to 2017, after witnessing a slight slump in the previous year. The economy in Saudi Arabia is expected to further grow in 2020. The economy of the United Arab Emirates is also expected to expand by 3% between 2020 and 2024. Thus, the rising economy, which is contributing to the higher spending power of the consumers in the two countries is driving the growth of the household care industry in the Middle East and Africa.



Africa, a major part of the Middle East and Africa, is another major market for household care products. The growing awareness among the population about health and hygiene is helping the growth of the demand for household care products. Africa's economy is rapidly growing, propelling the market further. The rising urbanisation in Africa is expected to further aid the household care market growth. Almost half of the African population currently lives in urban areas. The continent presents a lucrative area of expansion for major global players in the household care industry due to the region's rising standards of living.



Globally, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe are the major consumers of household care products. The markets in these regions are being driven by the growth of the laundry detergents segment. Powder detergents are the most popular detergent type, globally, due to their cost-effectiveness. Following the global trend, powder detergents are also the most dominant type within the laundry detergent industry in the Middle East and Africa. By types, enzymatic detergents are the most popular forms of laundry detergents in the region, accounting for more than 45% of the industry. Enzymatic detergents are preferred in the region as they use less water and since, water is a scarce resource in the Middle East countries.

The Middle East and Africa household care industry has witnessed a steady growth in the household care products demand and is expected to continue the growth in the coming years. The growth in demand in the household care market in this region is boosted by the growing demand for detergents. The increasing demand for liquid detergents is a major driver for the household care industry in the Middle East and Africa.



Growing awareness regarding health and hygiene among the growing population, especially the millennials has led to the increase in the demand for household care. The rapidly rising middle-class population has further pushed the market demand for household care. The purchasing power of the population has increased, thus, they are willing to spend on innovative options to maintain the health and hygiene. The demand for washing machines has also increased due to the increased purchasing power of people. Rapid urbanisation, growing workforce, and the demand for convenient hygiene maintaining products are aiding the growth of the household care sector.



Household care products refer to the objects that maintain hygiene and cleanliness in the domestic domain, including kitchen, bathroom, toilets, floors etc. Better household care ensures better hygiene and thus, helps in avoiding many chronic diseases and infections caused by an unhygienic environment.

10 Competitive Landscape

