TechExpo25 Ignites Global Connectivity and Industry Action





LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCTE®, a subsidiary of CableLabs®, has wrapped up a highly successful TechExpo25. North America’s largest and most influential broadband event welcomed over 1,500 unique companies to Washington, D.C. and convened 45 members of Congress, 120 congressional staffers and state representatives to shape the future of a seamless connected experience.

Policy leaders including FCC Chairman Brendan Carr in conversation with NCTA President & CEO Cory Gardner, FCC Commissioners Anna Gomez and Olivia Trusty, and NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth provided insight on the regulatory path ahead. All headliner sessions are available on demand here.

Immersive sessions covered agentic AI, edge intelligence, DOCSIS® 4.0 technology, PON, 5G, Fixed Wireless Access, sustainability and software-defined services. Moving beyond theory to scalable, real-world deployment, TechExpo25 was reimagined. The program prioritized live demonstrations, master classes and case studies — showing how standards translate into practice and how the industry can mobilize around urgent challenges.

TechExpo25 at a Glance:

• 1,500 unique companies from 54 countries

• More than 290 exhibitors, sponsors and partners

• Nearly 300 speakers and thought leaders

• 71 journalists and industry analysts

The Tech Policy track drove the conversation with The Continuum, a 10,000-square-foot exhibit that showcased the industry’s positive stories on innovation and investment while shining a light on the key policies that propel it forward.

“Today, standards are in practice, careers have clear pathways, chapters are sharing knowledge globally and executives are driving coordinated action. This is how the broadband industry accelerates from ideas to results,” said Maria Popo, SCTE President and Chief Executive Officer.



TechExpo Reimagined

With the theme of execution: moving beyond theory to scalable, real-world deployment, TechExpo25 was reimagined with a Call for Content instead of papers. The inaugural StreamTech track showcased the infrastructure enabling streaming at scale, reinforcing the show’s focus on real-world innovation.

Workforce Development and Standards

SCTE is developing a workforce pipeline to address the industry’s need for a robust and resilient talent pool to secure the future of broadband. As a professional organization and standards body, SCTE is uniquely positioned to build strong partnerships with NCTI, Colorado State University Global and additional partners to expand SCTE’s certification-based learning framework to meet workforce demand and create clear pathways for every career stage.



Chapters and Global Community



To strengthen community collaboration, SCTE introduced ChapterConnect, a digital hub where chapters can access shared knowledge, resources and strengthen community connections. For the first time, international chapters are connected on equal footing, highlighted by the global expansion in India through a license agreement to be executed with a third-party organization that will launch the first international chapter in Chennai, India.

Executive Leadership and Industry Action



SCTE, in partnership with NCTA – The Internet & Television Association and multiple broadband operators, has launched STRIKE (Strategic Threat Response & Infrastructure Knowledge Exchange). This initiative addresses broadband infrastructure sabotage as a national security issue, coordinating rapid response strategies between industry and government. STRIKE held its first meeting at TechExpo25.

Celebrating Excellence

Standout industry individuals were honored for their exceptional leadership and achievements shaping the future of our industry during the SCTE Industry Awards. Honorees announced during the SCTE Industry Awards included:

Dan Levac, Senior New Business Development Manager at Preformed Line Products (PLP), was awarded Member of the Year. Levac was recognized as an individual who has shown outstanding dedication, leadership, and contributions to the organization and the cable telecommunications industry.



Levac was recognized as an individual who has shown outstanding dedication, leadership, and contributions to the organization and the cable telecommunications industry. Brent Garren, Telecom Maintenance Senior Foreman at Conway Corp, was awarded Spirit of the Games. Recognizing members who demonstrate exceptional enthusiasm, teamwork and dedication during the TechExpo25 International Broadband Championship.



A Connected System: Faster Path from Vision to Results

These developments are significant not for their individual impact, but for how they reinforce each other. By connecting standards, workforce training, chapters and executive leadership, SCTE has built a system that moves the broadband community from vision to execution — creating stronger networks the world depends on.

Planning has already begun for TechExpo26, which will be held in Atlanta, Georgia, from September 29 to October 1, with the goal of continuing to build the future together.



