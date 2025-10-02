Europe Household Care Market Outlook and Growth Analysis Report 2025-2034 Featuring Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Henkel, Clorox, SC Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser, Church & Dwight, Colgate-Palmolive

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Household Care Market Size and Share Outlook - Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis Report (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe household care market, along with its professional cleaning and hygiene product industry, reached a total production value of approximately USD 31.90 Billion in 2024.



Germany is the major consumer market of household care products in Europe. In 2020, the Germany household care industry attained a value of nearly USD 6.4 billion. The household care industry in Germany is anticipated to expect a further growth in demand, thus, aiding the growth of the Europe household care market in the forecast period of 2025-2034.



Europe is one of the world's major consumers of household care products. While the Europe household care market has risen by 1.2% in 2017 since 2016, the washing and hygiene industry has grown by 1.7% in 2017 relative to 2016. In 2017, the household care segment in the EU witnessed an annual turnover of nearly EUR 28.6 billion, hence, giving the household care industry further momentum for its growth in the region. Home care products such as laundry care, surface care, dishwashing products dominate the industry in Europe. Laundry care, especially, is the leading segment in the Europe household care industry. The region is the second largest market for laundry detergents after the Asia-Pacific region.



North America and the Asia-Pacific are the other major consumers of household care products. The household care markets in the two regions are being driven by the growing population and rising disposable incomes of the consumers. Some of the leading markets in the Asia-Pacific region are China and India, while the US is a leading market in North America. The younger population in the Asia-Pacific and North America regions are becoming more aware about health and hygiene issues and are, thus, further aiding the demand growth for household care products in this region.

Market Analysis



The European region has some of the world's largest economies of the world like Germany, UK, France, and Italy. The region's robust economy is aiding the growth of the Europe household care market. With the growing middle-class population and rapid urbanisation in Europe, the demand for household care products has increased. The middle and high-income classes in the region are especially driving the growth of the premium segment of the household care industry.



The rising hygiene consciousness and a growing adoption of a healthier lifestyle are major driving factors for the household care industry in Europe. With the European population becoming more health and hygiene conscious, they are increasingly seeking out products that are organic and free from harmful chemicals. The rise in innovation and product diversification will further aid the industry growth in the region. The easy availability of household care products online is further pushing the industry forward with major players leveraging the distribution channel by streamlining their packaging for e-retail purposes.



Competitive Landscape

Unilever Plc

Procter & Gamble Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

The Clorox Company

SC Johnson

Reckitt Benckiser

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Key Topics Covered:



