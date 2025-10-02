Refrigeration Oil Market Trends and Forecasts Report 2025-2033, Featuring INEOS, Idemitsu Kosan, Exxon Mobil, Shell, TotalEnergies, FUCHS, Petronas Lubricants, and Johnson Controls

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigeration Oil Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Mineral, Synthetic, Semi Synthetic), By Application (Refrigerators, Air Conditioners, Automotive, Coolers & Conditioners), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global refrigeration oil market size was estimated at USD 1.07 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.95 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for new and innovative electronics, such as refrigerators, air conditioners, and automotive AC systems.



This growth in the electronics industry leads to technological advancements and product innovation, which in turn increases the demand for refrigeration oil. Moreover, the rising demand for frozen food, especially in countries like China and the U.S., is driving the need for efficient refrigeration systems and refrigeration oils. This presents an opportunity for manufacturers and suppliers in the product market.



The global lubricants market acts as the overarching parent segment for refrigeration oils, comprising a broad range of products engineered to minimize friction, manage heat, and improve the performance and durability of mechanical systems. It is divided into key categories such as automotive, industrial, marine, and specialty lubricants, each developed to meet distinct application needs and technical specifications.



The synthetic segment dominated the market. This growth is driven by rising air conditioner and refrigerator production, increased adoption of electric vehicles, and demand for energy-efficient cooling systems. Regulatory shifts toward low-GWP refrigerants are also accelerating the use of compatible synthetic oils, especially in automotive and commercial HVAC applications.



Moreover, the growing demand for frozen food, both domestically and for export, has contributed to the rise in product demand. The U.S. is a major player in the frozen food industry. With the increasing consumption of frozen food products, the requirement for reliable and efficient refrigeration systems has surged, subsequently boosting the demand for refrigeration oil.





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global





