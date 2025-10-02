UAE HVAC Market Growth Analysis and Outlook Report 2025-2034: Growing Demand for Heating Equipment due to Rapid Industrialisation to Bolster the Growth

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE HVAC Market Growth Analysis - Forecast Trends and Outlook (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UAE HVAC market size reached approximately USD 5.20 Billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% between 2025 and 2034, reaching a value of around USD 7.77 Billion by 2034.







The heating segment based on equipment accounts for a significant share in the market and is anticipated to witness a steady growth in the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising demand for heat pumps owing to the safety, low-cost, reduced carbon emission, less maintenance, high lifespan, and easy installation offered by the product. Furthermore, the surge in demand for boilers and furnaces for applications such as floor and wall heating, steam generation, and vapourising is likely to augment the market growth in the forecast period.



Meanwhile, the growing construction activities in the region to enhance the existing infrastructure and develop improved structures are expected to favour the market growth. The growing residential and commercial construction is expected to enhance the demand for ventilation and cooling equipment in the region in the forecast period. The establishment of regulating and standards organisations, such as ASHRAE, Uniform Mechanical Code, and AMCA, among others, to support the global HVAC industry and encourage high standards and achievement is anticipated to positively influence the market growth in the region.



HVAC: Market Segmentation



HVAC stands for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. It is defined as a system utilising various technologies to heat, cool, or purify the air in an enclosed space such as a building. Also, HVAC systems help improve ventilation to provide high indoor air quality.



Increasing Demand for Energy Efficient HVAC Systems to Boost the Growth of the HVAC Industry



The HVAC market in the UAE is driven by the rising demand for HVAC systems and equipment in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. HVAC systems and equipment bolster the comfort of residents during the time of harsh climate, such as in extreme summer or winter conditions. Furthermore, the rapid installation of HVAC systems in educational institutions and public administrative buildings is likely to augment the market growth in the forecast period. In addition to this, the growing technological advancements and the rising demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems are likely to propel the market growth in the coming years.



Key Industry Players in the UAE HVAC Market



The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the UAE HVAC market, covering their competitive landscape, capacity, and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, and investments, expansions of capacity, and plant turnarounds:

Takyeef Factory LLC

SASCO Airconditioning Industry

Carrier Global Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

Gulf Star Cooling Services LLC

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 131 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $7.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 GCC HVAC Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 GCC HVAC Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 GCC HVAC Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 GCC HVAC Market by Country

5.4.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.2 UAE

5.4.3 Qatar

5.4.4 Kuwait

5.4.5 Oman

5.4.6 Bahrain



6 UAE HVAC Market Analysis

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 UAE HVAC Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 UAE HVAC Market Forecast (2025-2034)

6.4 UAE HVAC Market by Equipment

6.4.1 Heating

6.4.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

6.4.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

6.4.1.3 Market by Type

6.4.1.3.1 Heat Pumps

6.4.1.3.2 Furnaces

6.4.1.3.3 Unitary Heaters

6.4.2 Ventilation

6.4.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

6.4.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

6.4.2.3 Market by Type

6.4.2.3.1 Air-Handling Units

6.4.2.3.2 Air Filters and Purifiers

6.4.2.3.3 Ventilation Fans

6.4.2.3.4 Dehumidifiers and Humidifiers

6.4.2.3.5 Others

6.4.3 Cooling

6.4.3.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

6.4.3.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

6.4.3.3 Market by Type

6.4.3.3.1 Unitary Air Conditioners

6.4.3.3.2 VRF Systems

6.4.3.3.3 Chillers

6.4.3.3.4 Coolers

6.4.3.3.5 Cooling Towers

6.4.3.3.6 Others

6.5 UAE HVAC Market by Implementation Type

6.5.1 New Constructions

6.5.2 Retrofits

6.6 UAE HVAC Market by End Use

6.6.1 Residential

6.6.2 Commercial

6.6.3 Industrial



7 Market Dynamics

7.1 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7.3 Key Indicators for Demand

7.4 Key Indicators for Price



8 Value Chain Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Supplier Selection

9.2 Key Global Players

9.3 Key Regional Players

9.4 Key Player Strategies

9.5 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rz9wym

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment