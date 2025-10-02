Forecasting the Future of Polyurethane Products: 2024 Production and 2029 Projections Released

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurethane Chemicals & Products in the Americas - Coatings - 2025 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This comprehensive report presents an in-depth analysis of the polyurethane industry, focusing on key product categories such as coatings. The market report offers valuable insights and a cost-effective tool for strategic decision-making by monitoring market metrics, trends, and forecasts at both country and regional levels.

The study delivers a revised and updated examination of the polyurethane market across the Americas, utilizing extensive research and industry interviews with stakeholders including raw materials suppliers, systems houses, and leading trade associations. Primary data collection took place during the first half of 2025, providing both production and raw material consumption figures for 2024, along with projections extending to 2029.

Scope of the Study

The report investigates raw material supply and demand in these geographic regions:

North America Canada USA Mexico

South America Argentina Brazil Chile Colombia Peru Venezuela Rest of South America



Product and End Uses

An analysis of polyurethane coatings and their raw material requirements provides insights into the following segments:

Architectural Coatings

Automotive OEM

Automotive Refinish

Commercial Vehicles

Industrial Coatings

Maintenance Coatings

Marine

Plastic Coatings

Roof, Tank & Deck

Textile & Leather Coatings

Wood/Furniture Coatings

Other

Units of Volume

Volume data cited pertains to tonnes of finished polyurethane coatings and raw materials, inclusive of additives and fillers.

Forecasts

Forecasting is informed by industry feedback and economic trends, acknowledging the complexity and varying factors influencing the sector. While producers often differ in market expectation, forecasts for each application's future production-presented with actual data from 2024 and projections up to 2029-are provided for all covered countries.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction Coatings

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Indicative Formulations

1.3 Abbreviations

1.4 End-use Market Definitions

2. Coatings Product Description

2.1 Product Description

3. Key Market Players

3.1 Major Producers of PU Coatings - NA

3.2 Major Producers of PU Coatings - SA

4. Total Americas Coatings

4.1 Coatings Trends - Americas

4.2 Growth in Production of Coatings

4.3 PU Production by Type and Country - North America

4.4 PU Production by Type & Country - South America

4.5 Coatings Raw Material Consumption

4.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

5. North America Coatings

5.1 Coatings Trends - North America

5.2 Growth in Production of Coatings

5.3 PU Production by Type and Country

5.4 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country

5.5 Coatings Raw Material Consumption

5.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

6. Canada

6.1 Growth in Production of Coatings

6.2 Coatings Raw Material Consumption

6.3 Forecast Coatings Raw Material Consumption

7. Mexico

7.1 Growth in Production of Coatings

7.2 Coatings Raw Material Consumption

7.3 Forecast Coatings Raw Material Consumption

8. USA

8.1 Growth in Production of Coatings

8.2 Coatings Raw Material Consumption

8.3 Forecast Coatings Raw Material Consumption

9. South America Coatings

9.1 Coatings Trends - South America

9.2 Growth in Production of Coatings

9.3 PU Production by Type and Country

9.4 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country

9.5 Coatings Raw Material Consumption

9.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

10. Argentina

10.1 Growth in Production of Coatings

10.2 Coatings Raw Material Consumption

10.3 Forecast Coatings Raw Material Consumption

11. Brazil

11.1 Growth in Production of Coatings

11.2 Coatings Raw Material Consumption

11.3 Forecast Coatings Raw Material Consumption

12. Chile

12.1 Growth in Production of Coatings

12.2 Coatings Raw Material Consumption

12.3 Forecast Coatings Raw Material Consumption

13. Colombia

13.1 Growth in Production of Coatings

13.2 Coatings Raw Material Consumption

13.3 Forecast Coatings Raw Material Consumption

14. Venezuela

14.1 Growth in Production of Coatings

14.2 Coatings Raw Material Consumption

14.3 Forecast Coatings Raw Material Consumption

