Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market Growth Analysis and Outlook Report 2025-2034: Rising Demand for Cloud Based Deployment Model to Spearhead Growth

The global rich communication services (RCS) market size stood at a value of around USD 3.78 billion in 2024. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.50% in the forecast period of 2025-2034 to attain a value of USD 78.94 billion by 2034.







Rising Demand for Cloud Based Deployment Model to Spearhead the Market Growth of the Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Industry



Based on deployment model, the cloud segment is predicted to hold a significant market share in the rich communication services (RCS) industry. This growth can be attributed to the increased implementation of cloud technology owing to its beneficial properties such as improved scalability, low maintenance costs, and easy integration.

In addition, the heightened demand for rich communication services in the healthcare sector, in an endeavour to make healthcare amenities more accessible to patients across the globe, is expected to further aid the market growth. These factors are expected to contribute to the overall market growth in the forecast period.



North America to Provide Lucrative Growth Opportunities to the Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Industry



North America is estimated to hold a substantial share of the rich communication services (RCS) industry in the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the presence of leading market players in the region. In addition, the growing availability of 5G network in the region is also predicted to propel the market growth.

Moreover, the demand for advanced communication channels such as the demand for chatbots is also expected to add to the industry growth. Furthermore, RCS provides lucrative expansion opportunities to mobile network operators seeking to join the internet messaging and communication services bandwagon. Meanwhile, the rapid technological advancements in the Asia-Pacific are anticipated to propel the market demand in the region, which is estimated to contribute to the market growth in the forecast period.



Rich Communication Services (RCS): Market Segmentation



Rich communication services (RCS) are mobile communication alternatives to SMS and other web-based messaging services. The RCS is a SIP and HTTP based communication channel that facilitates calling, messaging, video calling, and file transferring operations. RCS communication, just like web-based proprietary messaging services functions online, however, it also requires the phone system as in the case of SMS services. Thus, RCS provides interactive communication facilities such as in web-based communication mechanisms such as messenger and WhatsApp, while also offering the reach of SMS.

Rapid Digitalisation and the Growing Smartphone Penetration to Drive the Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Industry



The heightened digitalisation with increased adoption of the internet of things (IoT) and increasing access to internet facilities across industries is anticipated to propel the demand for rich communication services in the coming years. According to the World Bank statistics, in 2017, 49% of the global population had access to the internet compared to 41.7% in 2015.

In addition, the growing mobile phone ownership is also contributing to the market growth significantly. According to the World Bank's World Development Report of 2016, 8 out of 10 people in the developing nations owned a mobile phone, and this number is expected to steadily increase over time. Furthermore, rapid technological advancements are also expected to aid the industry growth. These factors are estimated to positively impact the market growth in the forecast period.



Key Industry Players in the Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market



The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the global rich communication services (RCS) market, covering their competitive landscape, capacity, and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, and investments, expansions of capacity, and plant turnarounds:

AT&T

Google LLC

Vodafone

Deutsche Telekom AG

Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc.

