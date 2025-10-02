Americas Polyurethane Elastomers 2025 Market Outlook Report, Updated with Forecasts to 2029

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurethane Chemicals & Products in the Americas - Elastomers - 2025 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis on key product categories including elastomers. This market report and online database provides a cost-effective tool for strategic decision making, allowing clients to monitor market metrics, trends and forecasts at a country or regional level.

The new study revises and updates the analyst's research of the polyurethane industry in the Americas. It builds upon ongoing research into various sectors conducted in recent years. The information contained within this report is based upon an extensive programme of interviews throughout the industry, involving raw materials producers and suppliers, end users, systems houses and relevant trade associations and industry experts.

Most research for this report was undertaken during the first half of 2025. This report therefore contains both PU product production and raw material consumption figures for the year 2024 and forecasts to 2029.

SCOPE OF THE STUDY

This report describes the supply and demand of raw materials in the following geographic regions:

North America Canada USA Mexico

South America Argentina Brazil Chile Colombia Peru Venezuela Rest of South America



PRODUCTS AND END-USES

The production of polyurethane elastomers and related raw material demand is broken down as follows:

Cast Elastomers (hot and cold cure)

Fibres/Spandex

Footwear

RIM/RRIM (including automotive window encapsulation)

Technical Microcellular

TPU

Synthetic Leather

Other/Non-specific

UNITS OF VOLUME

All the volumes quoted in this report relate to tonnes of finished PU elastomers and tonnes of raw material consumed, including the additives, fillers and other materials.

FORECASTS

The forecasts included in this report are based upon industry comments and economic indicators. It can be difficult to present a summary of forecasts for all the various types of polyurethane materials because of the many different factors which may affect the market.

Manufacturers themselves are often unable to agree whether a market will increase or decrease, preferring instead to quote the factors most likely to influence it. Forecasts for changes in production by product type and by each application are given for each country covered in this report. These are five-year forecasts, derived from industry comments and expectations, both from the end users and raw material sectors of the polyurethane industry. Forecasts for production in 2029 are given alongside the actual production figures provided for 2024.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction Elastomers

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Indicative Formulations

1.3 Abbreviations

2. Elastomers Product Description

2.1 Product Description

3. Key Market Players

3.1 Major Producers of Elastomers - NA

3.2 Major Producers of Elastomers - SA

4. Total Americas Elastomers

4.1 Elastomers Trends - Americas

4.2 Growth in Production of Elastomers

4.3 PU Production by Country - North America

4.4 PU Production by Country - South America

4.5 Elastomers Raw Material Consumption

4.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

5. North America Elastomers

5.1 Elastomers Trends - North America

5.2 Growth in Production of Elastomers

5.3 PU Production by Country

5.4 Forecast PU Production by Country

5.5 Elastomers Raw Material Consumption

5.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

6. Canada

6.1 Growth in Production of Elastomers

6.2 Elastomers Raw Material Consumption

6.3 Forecast Elastomers Raw Material Consumption

7. Mexico

7.1 Growth in Production of Elastomers

7.2 Elastomers Raw Material Consumption

7.3 Forecast Elastomers Raw Material Consumption

8. USA

8.1 Growth in Production of Elastomers

8.2 Elastomers Raw Material Consumption

8.3 Forecast Elastomers Raw Material Consumption

9. South America Elastomers

9.1 Elastomers Trends - South America

9.2 Growth in Production of Elastomers

9.3 PU Production by Country

9.4 Forecast PU Production by Country

9.5 Elastomers Raw Material Consumption

9.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

10. Argentina

10.1 Growth in Production of Elastomers

10.2 Elastomers Raw Material Consumption

10.3 Forecast Elastomers Raw Material Consumption

11. Brazil

11.1 Growth in Production of Elastomers

11.2 Elastomers Raw Material Consumption

11.3 Forecast Elastomers Raw Material Consumption

12. Chile

12.1 Growth in Production of Elastomers

12.2 Elastomers Raw Material Consumption

12.3 Forecast Elastomers Raw Material Consumption

13. Colombia

13.1 Growth in Production of Elastomers

13.2 Elastomers Raw Material Consumption

13.3 Forecast Elastomers Raw Material Consumption

14. Peru

14.1 Growth in Production of Elastomers

14.2 Elastomers Raw Material Consumption

14.3 Forecast Elastomers Raw Material Consumption

15. Venezuela

15.1 Growth in Production of Elastomers

15.2 Elastomers Raw Material Consumption

15.3 Forecast Elastomers Raw Material Consumption

