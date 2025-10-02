The Institute for Functional Medicine Announces 2026 Annual International Conference Steering Committee

Federal Way, Wash., USA, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM) today announced its 2026 Annual International Conference (AIC) Steering Committee. This distinguished group of medical experts and members of IFM Executive Leadership will provide strategic input for IFM’s 33rd AIC, which will be held in San Diego, CA, and via livestream from May 27-30, 2026.

The AIC Steering Committee includes practitioners from a variety of scopes of practice and geographic locations who are recognized experts in functional medicine and the delivery of patient-centered care. The members are:

Robert Bonakdar, MD (California, USA)

Maria Ximena Condines Chicurel, MD, IFMCP (Colombia)

Kara Parker, MD, IFMCP (Minnesota, USA)

Serena Satcher, MD, IFMCP (Georgia, USA)

Michelle Harreld, MS, IFM Director of Medical Education

Amy R. Mack, MSES/MPA, IFM Chief Executive Officer

View each member’s biography by clicking here.

“It is a tremendous honor to collaborate with these renowned clinical experts in functional medicine and the delivery of patient care as we work to shape AIC 2026,” said Amy R. Mack, MSES/MPA, IFM CEO. “IFM learners will benefit from the wealth of experience and expertise our steering committee members have to offer.”

The Steering Committee primarily supports the selection of clinical themes and the lineup of educational presenters. AIC explores the latest research and evidence-based practices to inspire and empower healthcare practitioners in their application of functional medicine in patient care. AIC topics will include advances in functional medicine research, clinical applications of artificial intelligence, personalized nutrition, genomics, the gut-brain axis, biorhythm and circadian health, women’s health, the implementation of functional medicine in conventional healthcare institutions, and more.

“I am pleased to be planning AIC 2026 alongside these pioneers and thought leaders in functional medicine,” said Michelle Harreld, MS, IFM director of medical education. “Their global expertise and deep knowledge in applying functional medicine across diverse practice settings will equip learners with the latest practical insights, tools they can put to use right away in their clinical work.”

IFM is the only ACCME-accredited provider of functional medicine education. In 2026, IFM will debut the Functional Medicine Certification ProgramTM, which will be aligned with gold standard accreditation practices.

In the following weeks, IFM will release its request for posters, speakers, exhibitor prospectus, press pass application, and more. Stay up-to-date and learn more by visiting IFM.org/AIC.

About The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM)

As the leading voice for functional medicine for more than 30 years, IFM is advancing the transformation of healthcare for patients and practitioners worldwide. Functional medicine evaluates the whole person and treats the underlying processes and dysfunctions that are causing imbalance and disease by addressing the unique physical, mental, and emotional needs of each patient. IFM supports the confident and competent practice of functional medicine through ACCME-accredited education, industry-leading certification, partnerships across medical disciplines, and advocating on behalf of functional medicine clinicians and patients around the globe. IFM’s FindaPractitioner.com database is the largest functional medicine referral network in the world. Visit IFM’s Newsroom for more information.

About functional medicine

As a catalyst in the transformation of healthcare, functional medicine is a comprehensive approach to care that evaluates and addresses the root causes of disease to restore healthy function. Functional medicine is a vital partner to conventional medicine, focused on patient communication, patient evaluation, and personalized therapeutic interventions. From chronic illness to disease prevention, functional medicine considers the complex interactions among genetics, environment, and lifestyle for each individual, targets the underlying dysfunction causing symptoms, and seeks to restore balance to promote optimal health and well-being.

About the Functional Medicine Certification Program™

Administered by The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM), the new Functional Medicine Certification Program™ (Certification Program) aligns with industry accreditation standards for professional certification programs to ensure the rigor, relevance, and reputation of functional medicine. Led by the autonomous International Board of Functional Medicine Certification (IBFMC)™, in collaboration with the IFM Credentialing Department, the new Certification Program will offer two certifications: the Functional Medicine Certified Professional (FMCP)™ and the Functional Medicine Certified Professional – Medical (FMCP-M)™. The new program is guided by the requirements of the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA) and will debut in 2026.